Loon Country Quilters will be hosting Sandy Irish of Irish Chain on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Irish Chain pattern company was started in 2003 by Sandy Irish who has been quilting for over 23 years, teaching and working in a quilt shop as well as designing quilts for companies like Timeless Treasures Fabrics and other commissioned works. Irish preferred to create her own designs or adapt traditional quilts to her own style. Starting her own pattern company was a natural step. 

Irish chain patterns are easy enough for beginners but offers more advanced quilters a chance to sharpen piecing skills, play with color and have fun. All patterns are rotary cut and machine pieced. Irish’s quilt trunk show will consist of 30-40 quilts. She will have patterns and kits available for sale. There will be an all-day workshop with Irish on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. LCQ members and the public are invited to attend both events. There is a $5 charge for non-members on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and all attendees for the workshop will pay $29 plus pattern and templates. Bring your own fabric.

