The Loon Country Quilters will be having a “Quilters Stash Busters” quilt fabric sale on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The proceeds from this event will be donated to Quilts Across Borders to help with expenses incurred in the process of making and shipping quilts to people in need in other countries.

The sale is at 1206 SW 8 th St., Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

