The Loon Country Quilters will be having a “Quilters Stash Busters” quilt fabric sale on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The proceeds from this event will be donated to Quilts Across Borders to help with expenses incurred in the process of making and shipping quilts to people in need in other countries.
The sale is at 1206 SW 8 th St., Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
August: “Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle for Quilters” by Mary Mulari
Creative sewing has been Mary Mulari’s favorite topic as a teacher and writer. She has written and published over 20 books and numerous patterns. She has designed fabric and machine embroideries, and appeared as the most frequent guest on PBS television’s Sewing With Nancy. Mary’s classes, projects, and sewing inspirations have proven to be popular with quilters and seamstress throughout the US. Mary lives in Aurora, Minn.
Take a new look at your quilting fabric leftovers, household linens, and vintage textiles as possibilities for new creations and contemporary heirlooms. Collect ideas for turning tablecloths, T- shirts, and thrift shop treasures into useful accessories and gifts with memories attached. Mary Mulari will share her latest restyling projects and offer inspiration for many fun summer sewing adventures. Don’t miss this sample-filled program seasoned with humor and clever ideas.
Mary will have books and patterns available for sale at the meeting. You can learn more about her on her website: www.marymulari.com
Cost is $5 to the public. Free for Loon Country Quilter members.
