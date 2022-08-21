Local quilting group, Loon Country Quilters, is proud to announce their recent Quilters Stash Busters sale raised a total of $680 for the charity Quilts Beyond Borders.
The sale took place on August 3 in Grand Rapids. Members of the Loon Country Quilters donated quilting materials from their own “stashes” for the sale.
“There was a steady stream of people all day long and there were numerous items that did sell,” said Lorrie Antiel, member of the Loon Country Quilters.
The group decided to donate money raised from the sale to the non-profit charity Quilts Beyond Borders. This is the first time the group has donated to the Quilts Beyond Borders charity.
According to a brochure from Quilts Beyond Borders, the charity was started in 2007 and, “provides quilts to people in need, especially orphans and homeless children living in under-served areas of the world where the warmth of a quilt is needed at night.”
Since its inception, Quilts Beyond Borders has donated quilts to countries all over the world including: Ethiopia, Haiti, Japan, Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Uganda, Burundi, Cameroon, Romania, Russia, Mexico, Kenya, USA, Jordan, Gaza, Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Ukraine, Rwanda, Zambia, Peru, Greece, Israel, Ghana, Panama, and Kyrgyzstan. The money donated from the Loon Country Quilters will help Quilts Beyond Borders purchase quilting supplies and pay for postage to send the quilts all over the globe.
According to a representative from Quilts Beyond Borders, “Over 1000 quilts have gone just to Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Romania, Ukraine and the United States since the war began in late February, and we continue to give thousands more to foster children and abused children in the US as well as needy children in other parts of the world.”
Loon Country Quilters also does frequent work with other charities, both locally and nationally
“We also do local charity work with Project Linus and veterans quilts,” shared Antiel. “We have a sew day where we get together as a group, as many that can make it, and we work on veterans quilts, or pillow cases, or Linus blankets.”
The Loon Country Quilters group has about 48 members and meets for a general meeting on the third Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. They also have a Facebook page, “Loon Country Quilters.” For more information on Quilts Beyond Borders, visit uiltsbeyondborders.wordpress.com
