Local quilting group, Loon Country Quilters, is proud to announce their recent Quilters Stash Busters sale raised a total of $680 for the charity Quilts Beyond Borders.

The sale took place on August 3 in Grand Rapids. Members of the Loon Country Quilters donated quilting materials from their own “stashes” for the sale. 

