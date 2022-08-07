Longville man uses Appalachian Trail trek as church fundraiser

The reasons for hiking the Appalachian Trail are probably as diverse as the people who hike it.
A long dreamed-of adventure.
A bucket list item.
A personal endurance test.
A chance to meet people, make new friends.
And, of course, the AT is the perfect place to be alone; meditate; recover; heal.
So why is 78-year-old Egon Overgaard of Longville hiking the Appalachian Trail — with four months and about 1,200 miles behind him and another thousand to go?
Probably bits and pieces of the above.
But for the retired general contractor from Northwood, Iowa, the catalyst was the death Nov. 10, 2021, of Carol, his wife of 57 years.
“Shortly after my wife died [at age 77], I began thinking about what my life would be like,” Egon wrote Jan. 16 in his AT blog. “Fifty-seven years is a long time.”
Carol had been ill for some time and her last years “were hard,” despite a successful liver transplant several years ago; but then came a traumatic brain injury due to a fall.
“The death of someone close to you opens the door to reflection ... During the last few weeks of Carol’s life, and every chance I had, I would walk ... My time walking helped me to clarify what my life might be like looking forward,” Egon wrote.
Egon and Carol have two daughters, Trish Jorgenson and Heather Hauser, and one son, Jeff. In 2013 the couple retired and moved to Longville. Egon became involved in volunteer activities at Salem Lutheran Church, where daughter Trish is pastor. He and other church members formed “Stronger Together,” to assist local residents who need help but can’t afford to hire a contractor. The group has built a garage; rebuilt a mobile home; rebuilt a sidewalk, a roof and other projects.
Egon also is involved in the Salem Bread Ministries that built a brick oven behind the church two years ago. Proceeds from the once a month bread bakes go to fund local causes.
“I have wanted to hike the AT since experiencing the mountains while in the Navy in Charleston, S.C.” he explains. (During his seven year naval career, Egon served on a nuclear submarine.)
“I have [canoed] the BWCA nearly every year since the early ‘60s, and I am looking forward to spending some alone time on the trail [while] looking forward to meeting new friends and experiencing all the trail has to offer.”
So after Carol’s passing, and after considerable thought, discussions with family and friends, research, planning and list-making, he decided, “Why not do this thing that had been in the back of my mind for so long?”
“It was an exciting moment, when I realized I had completely fallen into this wonderful rabbit hole,” he reflects. “I was now on a quest that I had limited control over. Excited ... and anxious.”
In addition to the personal aspect, Egon decided to use his AT trek as a fundraiser for Salem Lutheran’s Solar Array project —but more on that later.
On March 8, Longville friends and supporters Mike and Hope Olson dropped Egon off at Springer Mountain, Ga., — the south end of the AT — where he took his first steps on the trail and headed toward the finish, 2,192 miles north, at Mount Katahdin, Maine.
Every week or so, Egon, (trail name Goat Roper), posts entries detailing his progress, plus photos on The Trek website at https://thetrek.co/author/egon-overgaard/
He posts more frequently on Facebook. Both give readers a taste of what it’s like to be on the AT— and for the hiker a chance to be philosophical, introspective or humorous in turn.
On May 6, he posted:
“Things that I have heard on the trail.
“The hardest part of the trail is the isolation, being alone. (Total bullshit to me).
“The trail makes the women more beautiful and the men thinner. (Totally true to me).
“The last one to Katahdin is the winner.
“The Trail will provide.”
June 18 found him passing a rough shelter in the rocks with the entrance obscured by sticks and branches, which gave him “an eerie feeling someone was watching me!”
On June 24, he finally met a man who is older than him: age 80. (Egon guesses he’s in the top 10 oldest hikers currently on the AT.)
“Maybe we could ‘summit’ together [at Mount Katahdin],” he mused. “But I have feeling I should just concentrate on getting there myself. Reached 1,200 miles this morning; they seem to come easier and be less exciting.”
The photos he posts on both sites are a mix of breath-taking vistas, beautiful flora and interesting oddities, often with a “heart” theme. Heart-shaped rocks, hearts on tree bark. Branches bent into heart shapes. Heart-shaped wet spots on rocks. In part the heart theme is in honor of Carol, but mostly, he says, “is to bring some joy to those hiking behind me.”
As of late June he hadn’t had any trail-ending injuries; at least not any he’d admit to. His kids have told him that if he falls and breaks a hip, “It is straight to the ‘home’!”
Recently he teamed up with other northbound hikers. For more than a month he has been hiking with a couple named Kevin and Leah from Winona, Minn..
“That seems to be how it works,” he says. “You walk with people and then lose those people, only to meet up with them again!”
Most nights Egon stays in a tent or occasionally a shelter. But every three to four days, he and his travel companions take a ”zero day” and stop in a town to resupply and stay overnight in a motel.
“I’m not trying to make this a job; it’s nice to get a shower and eat in a restaurant,” he admits. “When you get to town, there are two things to do: resupply and hit the laundromat.”
From time to time, Egon and his fellow hikers have benefitted from “trail magic” - anonymous gifts and acts of kindness provided by “trail angels.”
“They’re often people who have done the trail and want to give back, pay it forward, by helping fellow hikers in some way,” he explains.
He keeps in contact with family and friends by phone and Facebook, all encouraging and cheering him on to the finish.
As for Salem’s Solar Array project, the total cost is estimated at $120,921. So far, $45,404 has been raised from donations, various fundraisers, raffles, etc. Egon’s AT Trek fundraiser has about $2,000 in pledges so far, but that won’t be included in the total until he finishes.
According to the project flyer, the benefits are not only “a clean energy gift to God’s creation,” but an annual cost savings to Salem of $7,000 on average per year.
“For a little congregation in an even smaller town, it is inspiring to see [members] dream really big and think not just of themselves, but of our children and grandchildren’s future,” Pastor Trish remarked.
“I do believe that one of the reasons for this project is that Salem looks at stewardship in a unique manner,” Mike Olson added. “It is not only for the benefit of Salem Lutheran Church [by reducing energy costs] but the benefit of God’s creation as well. We’re proud of Egon for tying his hike to that.”
The project has no definite start date, since funds need to be raised first, but the most optimistic is spring/summer 2023. Every Trek pledge per mile, or a flat donation, will encourage Egon to make it to Maine. All donations are tax-deductible.
Meanwhile Egon left Pennsylvania, with its (expletive of your choice) rocks that took a toll on his feet, and headed for New Jersey, then New York. With 1,300 miles behind him and about 890 to go, he still has to face the White Mountains, the 100 Mile Wilderness and the final climb up Mount Katahdin.
But every mile puts him closer to the finish line with an ETA of mid-September.
Stand by for updates.
To make a tax-deductible contribution to Salem Lutheran Church’s Solar Array project, mail checks to Salem Lutheran Church, PO Box 136, Longville, MN 56655. For more information call (218) 363-2011.
