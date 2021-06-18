The students listed below participated in Concordia College’s Commencement May 2. Some of the students completed course work in December 2020 but participated in the ceremony this year.
Two commencement ceremonies were held to accommodate distancing and other protocols. Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America spoke virtually at both ceremonies. Bishop Eaton is a Cleveland, Ohio, native and graduate of Harvard Divinity School and the College of Wooster. She was elected to a second six-year term at the 2019 ELCA Churchwide Assembly.
Bishop Eaton, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella, president of the Association of American Colleges and Universities; and Fay Ferguson, a 1973 graduate of Concordia and co-CEO of Burrell Communications Group; all received honorary degrees virtually during the ceremonies.
Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America offering more than 50 majors, including 17 honors majors and 13 pre professional programs.
Local Students:
First Name, Last Name, Honors, High School, Major, Minor, Parents, City, State
Liesl Francsico, Summa Cum Laude, Grand Rapids High School, English, Communication Studies, Grand Rapids, MN
Logan Thoennes, Cum Laude, Grand Rapids High School, Music Education, Joshua Thoennes & Leight Alderson, Grand Rapids, MN
Marit Tverberg, Summa Cum Laude, Grand Rapids Herald Review, Accounting, Women’s and Gender Studies, Grand Rapids, MN
