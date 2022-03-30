Local students participate in national language learning program

Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) juniors Nathan Nichols and Kenady Marshall recently finished participating in the U.S. Department of State’s National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) program to learn about the Korean and Arabic languages, respectively. The two students shared their thoughts on the experience.
The NSLI-Y program started in 2006 as a way to increase language learning in American youth.
“The U.S. Department of State, in cooperation with American Councils for International Education, awards and administers merit-based scholarships to high school students for participation in summer and academic year immersion programs in locations where the eight NSLI-Y languages are spoken,” according to the NSLI-Y website.
Students in the program are about to learn from people of Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Korean, Persian, Russian, and Turkish-speaking locations. For the two GRHS students, Nichols learned Korean and Marshall learned Arabic. They were nominated for the program by their Social Studies teacher and Interact Club supervisor Brielle Carlson.
“Nathan and Kenady are both such fantastic students. I was so proud of them for taking on this challenge of learning a new language in the midst of their busy junior years, thinking about colleges and next steps in their lives,” said Carlson.
The NSLI-Y program has a digital and in-person element. Both Nichols and Marshall participated virtually in the program starting in January and recently joined in the closing ceremonies.
“Both of them have shown dedication and organization during these past few months while learning about a new culture and a new language outside of their normal school day,” Carlson stated.
Nichols wanted to learn Korean because he has already been working to learn Japanese for the past two years and the two languages are grammatically comparable. Marshall has already been learning Spanish and wanted to branch out through the NSLI-Y program.
“I honestly had no prior experience with the Arabic language. So I was really just looking to confront my own unfamiliarity with the Middle East in general,” said Marshall. “I think it’s just really over stigmatized and I really wanted to see for myself what it’s about. The Arabic language and the scripture is just so beautiful. I love languages and I think it’s really good for your brain.”
Marshall shared she enjoyed learning from multiple Arabic speakers from different countries, past students, and U.S. Embassy employees. Nichols favorite part of the program was learning how to write the Korean language.
“My teacher really made sure that we delved into the culture of Korea, rather than just the language,” Nichols added.
In the future, both students said they would like to visit the countries they have spent the past few months learning about.
“The Middle East is very globally significant just with the political climate and the business world and everything like that, I just wanted to learn more about it,” said Marshall.
Nichols said he is interested in international business and hopes that his knowledge of other languages will be an asset to him in the future.
“To have two of our Grand Rapids students chosen for a well-respected program sponsored by the U.S. State Department is truly remarkable and something they should both be proud of! Learning a foreign language can help open so many doors for future careers and personal adventures,” Carlson stated.
Marshall noted that she felt more engaged in other school work while doing the program.
“I felt like I could think more clearly because I had something to focus on, something to try, because it’s very much like a puzzle language,” said Marshall. “And when you try to figure it out it’s very interesting. And personally, I’ve found a lot of enjoyment in it.”
Nichols commented on how important it is to be globally minded and that learning about other languages is a great way to do this.
“Because we no longer have the ability and privilege to be closed minded about anything basically, this is such a globalized world,” said Nichols. He continued, “I highly suggest getting at least a little bit of insight into other countries and other cultures.”
Both students said they would recommend other peers apply for the program if there is a language offered that interests them. For more information on the NSLI-Y program visit www.nsliforyouth.org/nsli-y/
