The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2021. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor. 

MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 14 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.

Names, Major (Degree), High School, City:

Brenna Brastad, English/Mass Communications, Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids

Caleb Christianson, Animation, Grand Rapids High School, Cohasset

Ariana Larson, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Grand Rapids High School, Grand Rapids

Jarod Lund, Construction Management, Roseau High School, Grand Rapids

Daniella Metzenhuber, Early Childhood Education, Deer River High School, Deer River

Brooke Newman, Finance, HR Strategic Business Partner Cert., Brainerd Senior High School, Grand Rapids

Samantha Warner, Early Childhood Education, Deer River High School, Deer River

Kayla Witherill, Communication Arts and Literature Ed, Grand Rapids High School, Cohasset

