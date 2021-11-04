United Way of 1000 Lakes is again offering a tasty way for the community to help raise money for the organization and nonprofit programs it supports.
Now through Nov. 18, United Way is holding its Dining United fundraiser. Dining United rallies support from local restaurants who pledge a portion of proceeds to United Way’s Helping Here campaign.
United Way’s campaign supports investments in 20 small- and mid-sized agencies, all located in the Itasca area, that help families and individuals meet their basic needs, achieve financial stability and independence, reach educational goals, and live healthy lives.
In addition to grants, United Way manages several programs and initiatives that reach across all impact areas, such as Bonfire, the region’s online volunteer portal, the annual Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive, and Day of Action.
Community members are encouraged to make reservations, drop in, or pick up takeout from local restaurants and feel good knowing their participation is helping here.
Dine at these locations:
Applebee’s
2840 S Hwy 169, Grand Rapids | 218-326-8878
Will donate 15% of takeout orders purchased with code DOINGOOD
(Thursday, Nov. 4)
Brewed Awakenings
24 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids | 218-327-1088
Will donate 10% of homemade muffin sales
(Thursdays in November)
Culver’s
1775 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-999-0774
Will donate 10% of sales from 5 to 8 p.m.
(Wednesday, Nov. 10)
Locker Room Bar & Grill
403 Roosevelt St, Coleraine | 218-245-3976
Will donate a portion of proceeds
NoPo Coffee Co.
320 SE 21st St D, Grand Rapids | 218-910-5755
Will donate $1 of every Signature Seasonal Cocktail sold from 5 to 8 p.m.
(Tuesdays – Fridays)
Pickled Loon Saloon
20184 Hwy 169, Grand Rapids | 218-301-0485
Will donate $1 of every featured menu item: Ahi Tuna Salad, Larson’s Famous Enchiladas, Pork Belly Mac and Cheese
Rapids Brewing Co.
214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-390-8664
Will donate $1 from 3-pack crowler sales and 2% of food and merch purchases
UnWined Up North
31 NE 3rd St., Grand Rapids | 218-999-9234
Will donate $1 of every entree order
(Mondays – Wednesdays)
Other establishments who participated in Dining United during October included The Forest Lake, Hotel Rapids, Tavern on the Range, Timberlake, and Zorbaz.
In addition to participating in Dining United and other events, supporters can play their part by giving, volunteering, and/or advocating. To learn more and get involved, text LAKES to 26989 or visit uwlakes.org/helping-here
