The Chippewa Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is inviting public proposals to invest approximately $350,000 of accumulated funds authorized by the Secure Rural Schools Act of 2015. Project proposals must benefit national forest lands in Beltrami, Cass, Itasca counties, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe that meet criteria for activities that improve natural resources.
The Chippewa RAC provides recommendations to the Forest Service on the development and implementation of special projects on federal lands as authorized under the Secure Rural Schools Act and Community Self-Determination Act in Public Law 110-343. The RAC consists of 15 people representing varied interests and areas of expertise, who work collaboratively to improve working relationships among community members and national forest personnel. All RAC meetings are open to the public. Public announcements will be made when RAC meetings are scheduled.
The RAC highly encourages consulting with a Chippewa National Forest office or staff to ensure you have accurate information for the RAC to consider. Examples of eligible projects include:
Watershed restoration
Maintenance of roads or trails
Fuels reduction
Improvement of wildlife and fish habitat
Control of invasive plants
Re-establishment of native species
Enhancement of National Forest recreation sites
Improvements in Forest ecosystem health
Proposals are welcome from any source. Individuals, tribes, businesses, nonprofit organizations and government agencies are eligible for funding consideration through grants, cooperative agreements with the Chippewa National Forest, volunteers and work programs and projects can also be conducted through traditional Forest Service contracting procedures. The funds are made available through annual payments to states and by counties who elect to invest a percentage of that payment in Title II of the Secure Rural Schools Act.
To submit project proposals, use the Secure Rural Schools Act short form available from either the Chippewa National Forest website http://fs.usda.gov/chippewa, or from Todd Tisler, Forest RAC Coordinator at todd.tisler@usda.gov. All applicable federal laws apply, such as the National Environmental Policy Act, the Endangered Species Act, or the Heritage Preservation Act, and contracting rules. Consulting a Forest Service office as proposals develop will help applicants get these and other questions answered.
Project proposals must be received by Aug. 1, 2021 and sent to: Todd Tisler, RAC Coordinator, Chippewa National Forest, 200 Ash Avenue NW, Cass Lake, MN 56633 or todd.tisler@usda.gov. Projects will be recommended for funding by the RAC in the Fall of 2021 and are anticipated for implementation during 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.