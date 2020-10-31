The largest state bonding bill to pass through the Minnesota Legislature during a special session mid-October totalled $1.8 billion in construction projects and included millions of dollars for Itasca County projects.
The long-awaited effort was put on hold for months after being pushed aside because of political turmoil over the governor’s pandemic response.
Itasca area bonding projects for 2020 included: $2 million for dewatering at Canisteo Pit in Bovey and Hill Annex Mine in Calumet; $1.2 million toward a Mississippi Riverfront Development project in Cohasset; $4 million for upgrades to sewer and water systems in Deer River; and $5 million for improvements at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
“As a member of the House Capital Investment Committee, I have traveled the entire state and seen firsthand how important these infrastructure projects are to the state and to the host communities,” explained Rep. Sandy Layman, of Cohasset, who says she’s made it a priority to advance specific projects for the region since elected in 2016.
“Here is why I am celebrating passage of this bill: After ten years of roadblocks, Deer River will finally be able to make significant upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure which will allow the city to grow. Grand Rapids will receive funding to repair and upgrade the civic center. The Mississippi Riverfront Development in Cohasset will move forward thanks to funding in this bill, helping provide an exciting future for our community. Water levels will be controlled and flooding avoided thanks to funding to address rising water levels at the Canisteo pit. And, finally, jobs will be saved thanks to supplemental funding that will keep the Togo prison open.”
“The city of Grand Rapids is extremely thankful that members of the House, and Senate, along with the Governor, funded the IRA Civic Center,” commented Grand Rapids City Administrator Tom Pagel. “Their commitment will ensure that this historic multi-use community facility will be available for many future generations to enjoy.”
According to Pagel, the city will begin a 15 month design process and begin construction around April 1 of 2022. Construction will be complete and ready for winter activities around December of 2022.
According to Layman, there were many other good things in this bill, like a tax provision that will bring Minnesota into full conformity with the Federal tax code, keeping some small businesses and farmers from bankruptcy, and providing some level of hope in a year when the future has seemed very uncertain.
“Negotiations around this bill began eight months ago and, while this is not a perfect bill, it is immensely satisfying to me that I am leaving the Legislature having funded all of the bonding projects I sponsored,” added Layman.
