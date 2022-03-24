The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, in cooperation with HealthForce Minnesota and their regional healthcare employer partners, are proud to offer SCRUBS Camp Online NE 2022. This virtual camp is open to students from the seven county Arrowhead Region – Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis Counties. The online camp provides students the opportunity to learn about different healthcare professions through modules focused on in-demand careers in the region and live Q & A sessions with professionals in the field.
In-person Scrubs Camps have been in existence since 2008 and were created by HealthForce Minnesota. The virtual camp was developed during the pandemic to allow for the continued delivery of in-depth healthcare related content to students across the region. Scrubs Camp Online NE brings healthcare career exploration to students where they are.
The camp offers students a unique chance to learn about many different professions. For students, the camp is a way to help an interest in the sector evolve into envisioning a future for themselves in healthcare or long-term care. Students learn about the schooling necessary, demand for those careers, and the salary they will be making.
Registration for the 2022 SCRUBS Camp Online NE is currently open (through April 18). This program is available to students at no cost. Students who complete the entire curriculum can earn a micro credential through Winona State University.
Career modules include Surgical Technician, Medical Lab Technician, Radiological Technician, Licensed Practical Nurse, and Medical Assistant. Live Q & A sessions include Nursing, Mental Health, Pharmacy, Respiratory Therapist, Geriatrics, Social Work, Surgical Technician, Paramedic, Health Educator, and Healthcare Administration.
