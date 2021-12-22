Mental health challenges can appear at any time, but the holiday season can be a particularly tough time of the year for many. Chief Executive Officer of Compass North in Grand Rapids Alexander Meyer and the team at Well – Mental Health Private Practice (Linh Scally, Lauren Flood, and Jim Christian), shared some helpful tips for anyone looking to find balance during these times.
Q: Has your practice noticed an increase in mental health challenges during the holidays?
Meyer: The holidays can be very difficult for many people. The holidays are a reminder for some about the loved ones they have lost. There is also an increase in stress due to high levels of social interaction as well as changing schedules and a great deal of traveling. It is quite common that individuals have less time for self-care during the holidays when it would actually be beneficial to have increased self-care activities
Well team: Yes, we have. This is something we notice every year. The holiday season can be a time of celebration and togetherness, and it can also be a very stressful time for many. It can amplify life’s problems and stressors, and can often reveal relational difficulties which were previously unknown. It can be a time where it is especially difficult for people to set and maintain healthy boundaries and then overextend themselves or their limits for the sake of family, traditions, expectations, etc. It can also be an especially hard time for people who have little to no friends or family in the area, intensifying feelings of loneliness.
Many families have had to cancel traditional family gatherings, specifically this last Thanksgiving, due to a recent increase in COVID cases. There are also differences of opinion regarding how COVID was, or should be, addressed in our society which has created conflict during family gatherings. There are instances where relationships have ended due to a lack of agreement regarding this and people are unwilling or find it difficult to find a place of common ground, agreement, or a desire to understand without necessarily agreeing.
Q: COVID-19 has been with us for awhile, but is still having a large impact. In your work, have you seen people struggling with these long term effects COVID has had on the world and individual lives?
Meyer: COVID has provoked a lot of fear in people due to the unknowns that exist. There is concern for health and safety as well as feelings of not having control. COVID has also presented difficulties in accessing social situations and resources that are helpful to dealing with mental health. As social beings, being forced to separate from one another physically has resulted in additional mental health difficulties. Social skills and compassion toward others have presented as bigger concerns at this time.
Well team: There appears to be a sense of uncertainty in what the future will be regarding how long COVID will last. Many workers have now begun to work distantly and by themselves which, in our opinion, creates more isolation and a lack of relational feedback that can only take place working with others. This cultural change may cause people to lose the ability to communicate with others, be exposed to different people, ideals, ways of life, and unable to enter into conversations regarding differences. This type of isolation or lack of connectivity with others, tends to drive people to follow media that only supports their position and they tend to not look for alternative points of view. Connecting with others is a healthy and important way for us to experience personal growth which we may lose given our decrease in personal connection.
Q: The holiday season can be tough for many reasons (family tension, money hardships, grief, COVID-19 anxiety), is there any advice you can give people who may be facing difficulties to make the most of this time of the year?
Meyer: One of the biggest suggestions would be to make time for self-care. While the holidays get busier we focus less on our well-being. Another suggestion would be to focus on the positive things that come about this time of year. Cherish the moments and togetherness that comes during the holidays to help overcome the stressors. Make sure to surround yourself with support and do not put your mental health secondary.
Well team: The idea of solving all of our personal problems, which may include finances, hurt, disconnection, grief, or any other stressor, can not be resolved in a period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. To “fix” life’s difficulties in such a short period of time is not possible. The “journey” of self help and becoming the best “you” that you can be or the restoration of relationships is a daily process that takes commitment, time, and a willingness to be engaged in a life you choose to pursue. Placing a heavy expectation to “get it all together” during the holidays creates more stress than it helps. Accepting this reality will decrease unrealistic expectations and stress we may put on ourselves. If anything, we should begin to take an inventory of our life, ask some hard questions regarding personal expectations and be willing to explore the possibility of change which could include setting realistic expectations for ourselves and accepting that failure at times is a normal part of life.
Some of the ways in which people can address some of the difficulties the holidays tend to bring on: reconnect with friends/family you haven’t talked to in a while, serve at a place that needs volunteers and contribute to the wellbeing of others, watch media that instills hope instead of despair or division, take time to reflect/focus on the things in your life you are grateful for, set healthy boundaries with others that allow you to take care of yourself, give yourself time for a break or to engage in activities of enjoyment, practice self-care, ask for help when needed and allow room for vulnerability as this often breeds connectivity and relational closeness if done in a healthy way.
Q: Is there anything else you’d like the community to know right now?
Meyer: Just know that there are always people available that want the best for you and to see you succeed in all of your goals every day. There is no shame in reaching out for help. Over a quarter of the population identifies exacerbated symptoms during the holiday season which should suggest at minimum maintaining support and services if not increasing for a period of time.
