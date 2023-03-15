There are more than 450 people in the region waiting for a referral to a homeless program. To help these people find safe and secure housing, the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUD) has awarded a coalition of local homeless organizations a significant grant to develop new housing units.
News of the grant came from the Blandin Foundation which played a role in securing the federal funding of $352,280 to the Northeast Continuum of Care (NE CoC), by offering a one-time $10,000 grant for consulting and grant writing.
According to a news release from the Blandin Foundation, securing a major grant can take hundreds of hours of preparation and many rural organizations cannot afford a full-time grant writer to seek out and apply for these opportunities. In addition, rural nonprofits are often forced to compete for funding dollars based on the number of individuals served, so metropolitan organizations have the edge. As a result of these factors, rural nonprofits receive far less public and private funding per capita than their metro counterparts. Of the $1.9 billion in philanthropic dollars spent in Minnesota in 2019, only nine percent went to rural organizations, while about one in four Minnesotans lives in a rural area.
Blandin Foundation Grants Program Officer Kyle Erickson highlighted how urgent and interconnected the region’s workforce and housing challenges are.
‘’It is hard to build a life if you don’t know where you are going to lay your head at night,’’ Erickson said. ‘’Housing is absolutely central to building community wealth in rural Minnesota. If we do not get housing right, it will be next to impossible to make significant improvements in education, workforce and other pressing issues.’’
The NE CoC initiative will be regionally coordinated and is designed to make a measurable impact in the community. It focuses on:
• Identifying the strategies that work and expanding them across the region
• Targeting to those in greatest need
• Leveraging health care resources
• Developing new units and housing opportunities
The urgent need
Due to the pandemic, increasing housing costs and the decreased availability of affordable housing, rural and Native Minnesotans face inadequate housing units and supportive services to transition from homelessness to housing stability.
According to the Wilder Foundation, homelessness in rural Minnesota increased 13 percent 2015-2018, compared to a metro increase of nine percent. Rental vacancies in Blandin’s home region hover below one percent (five to seven is a healthy rate) while the Leech Lake Housing Authority reports a waiting list for housing support of more than 400 households – and estimates the total need to be double that figure. According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, nearly half the rental households in Northern Minnesota spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing, one of the highest rates in the state.
The NE CoC highlighted the critical need for their resources:
• 455 people experiencing homelessness are on the NE CoC waiting list for a referral to a homeless program (transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing).
• 113 people were counted as homeless (in an emergency shelter or unsheltered) on the night of the annual Point in Time Count in January 2022.
• Grace House of Itasca County, the NE CoC’s largest emergency shelter, served 183 guests without housing in 2021.
