During the Itasca County Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, County Administrator Brett Skyles provided an update regarding the Enbridge appeal of state property valuations and urged the commissioners and public to contact their state representatives to request a state pay option to offset the amounts owed by counties, townships, and school districts.
Several northern Minnesota counties, cities, towns and school districts are now on the hook for a massive bill from Enbridge Energy after a long-running court saga over the oil and gas company’s property taxes was largely resolved in May.
State tax courts earlier this year ruled the Minnesota Department of Revenue had overvalued Enbridge’s property between 2012 and 2016, and the state appealed only the ruling for 2012 to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The bill for all five years is likely more than $30 million, according to preliminary estimates made in April by the Department of Revenue. Local governments, at least for now, have to pick up most of the tab, even though the Department of Revenue was responsible for the problem.
“It’s a massive payback for many counties with Enbridge pipeline running through them. Over $2.5 million for Itasca County alone and we’re actually the largest payer back of that tax court case,” Skyles said. “Our hope as commissioners and every member of the public is to reach out to their senators and say ‘we need to find a state pay option for this.’ There’s no reason that the counties, townships, and school districts are held financially responsible for a state-made decision.”
Commissioner Terry Snyder echoed Skyles request to reach out to state legislators and request a state pay option.
“It’s all hands on deck right now. It’s our obligation as commissioners to contact our representatives,” Snyder said.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci commented on the appeal.
“I’m particularly irritated on this subject when Enbridge comes to us to make a video to support Line 3… and we are shown no leniency when it comes to something of this magnitude, which was not our fault,” DeNucci said. “It was a mistake that the state made. It bothers me that there’s no reciprocity there and this is going to hurt counties and townships in a major way.”
The comments made by commissioners, City Administrator Skyles, and Lobbyist Loren Solberg were discussionary and no official action was taken.
More discussion
With a 5-0 vote, commissioners motioned to accept the Community Living Infrastructure grant in the amount of $291,200 for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year and authorize necessary signatures.
The board approved the 2021 Itasca County Firewise Coordinator service contract with Moore Outdoor Services, LLC for $28,376.54. The contract was approved with a 5-0 vote.
The board motioned with a 5-0 vote to initiate 2020 Secure Rural Schools (SRS) Act Title III County Funds and obligate 100 percent of the funds for the purposes to carry out activities under the Firewise Communities program, and/or develop/carry out the Itasca County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).
Commissioners recommended for consent the sale of tax-forfeited land to the City of Calumet for a public purpose. Real Estate Specialist Cindy Shevich provided information regarding the request to adopt the resolution which approves sale of lots nineteen and twenty, block seven of the original townsite of the Village of Calumet for a price of $500.00 plus all associated costs. The City of Calumet has requested purchase of said property to expand the existing Veteran’s Memorial Park. The City of Calumet owns all surrounding property.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for the consent agenda:
Approved and accepted the State of Minnesota, Department of Human Services Multi-County Grant Contract between Itasca County Health & Human Services and the State of Minnesota for the Fraud Prevention Program.
Authorized entering into Mn/DOT Agreement No. 1045700 for Bridge Funding and adopted the Resolution of Agreement to State Transportation Fund (Bridge Bonds) Grant Terms and Conditions for SP 031-598-021.
Adopted the Resolution for the Sale of Tax-forfeited Land to the City of Keewatin, which approves sale of Lot 12, Block 14 Plat of Keewatin under the terms provided in Minnesota Statute 282.01, Subd. 1a para. (d) for a price of $100.00 plus all associated costs.
Award the 2021 TSI Contract to Dale Steinert in the amount of $6,300.00 to be paid from Forest Resources Fund 12 and authorize necessary signatures.
Authorize application for a 2021 Firewise grant of $16,828.61, and if granted authorize necessary signatures.
Accept the 2021 Minnesota Annual County Boat and Water Safety Grant Agreement between the State of Minnesota and Itasca County and authorize Board Chair Burl Ives and County Administrator Brett Skyles to sign the agreement and conflict of interest disclosure form.
Committee reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of recent Nashwauk Library Board, Laurentian RC&D, Kootasca Community Action (KCA), and Grand Village Board meetings.
Commissioner Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Jail Committee, Grand Village Board, One Watershed/One Plan (1W1P), and Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) meetings.
Commissioner Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Arrowhead Counties Association (ACA) and Grand Village Board meetings.
Commissioner Snyder reported on his attendance of recent Grand Village Board and Fair Board meetings, as well meetings with local business owners regarding COVID related issues, DNR regarding land exchange/purchase requests, and Bigfork City regarding traffic control.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance of recent Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and Intergovernmental Collaborative meetings, as well as a Harris Township Board meeting and a meeting with MnDOT regarding upcoming road construction projects.
Commissioner comments
Board Chair Burl Ives provided comment regarding his attendance at the recent funeral services for Sarah Grell, as well as Memorial Day services.
“I got to attend probably the largest funeral I’ve ever attended. We did lose a DNR officer in our area here. I just wanted to tell you how proud I was of our people representing Itasca County,” Ives said. “Our heart does go out to Sarah and her family.”
Commissioner Snyder provided comment regarding his interest to discuss at a County Board meeting the process of setting salaries for elected officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.