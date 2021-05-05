Local florists prepare for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day has always been a classic time to send flowers to mom. With the holiday set this Sunday, local florists are busy completing arrangements and scheduling deliveries.
North In Bloom owner and designer Madeline Cook said customers tend to order all different kinds of flowers for the holiday.
“We make everything custom to order and we do have specials on our website that are easy to order,” Cook said. “A lot of times, for moms, popular flowers are colorful and springy.”
North In Bloom has increased staffing to accommodate the demand for flowers not just for Mother’s Day, but also for upcoming prom events with local school districts.
Cook said her shop’s style has an organic, garden feel. They have a variety of daffodils, tulips, lilies, and snapdragons, which are often grown in gardens but aren’t blooming yet in northern Minnesota. With an assortment of fresh-cut flowers, her staff is able to create arrangements tailored to the customer.
Shaw Florists owner Sam Riehle said she has noticed that people are not just sending flowers to mom, but also to grandmothers, sisters, aunts, friends, and more.
“Anybody who is important in their lives who is supportive,” Riehle said. “It reminds me why we do this. We help people connect.”
Shaw Florists has a large selection of mixed bouquets that are bright and cheerful with a variety of flowers. They also do custom orders tailored to a customer’s specifications.
Riehle and her staff have been working hard in preparation for the holiday, which is one of her busiest times of the year. As with many businesses lately, supply has been an issue. Flowers are grown and sourced worldwide and Riehle said they’ve had some gaps in deliveries if a farm was unable to provide enough product.
Traditional Mother’s Day flowers, such as carnations, were a popular choice in years past, but Riehle said that with a range of options available, people tend to select flowers specific to their own tastes.
“For mom, they want to get what’s special for her,” Riehle said. “We do a wide-variety of different flowers for Mother’s Day.”
Besides flowers, both businesses offer other gifts. Shaw Florists has creative artistry, antique furnishings, and Amish furniture, while North In Bloom offers a diverse selection of jewelry, candles, and gourmet popcorn.
Both Riehle and Cook said that Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are their busiest holidays of the year. It’s best to place orders as soon as possible to ensure they are completed on time.
“You have to take an awful lot of work and crunch it into a small period of time and we’re dealing with a perishable product, but we’re well prepared for it,” Riehle said. “I’ve got good suppliers, I’ve got excellent employees and we’re well established so people can count on us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.