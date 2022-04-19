Local cribbage scores Apr 19, 2022 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YMCA Mon. April 41st. Bernie Winger & Cookie Burlingame 212nd. Jim Billings & Don Watson 243rd. Ron Foix & Doug Savage 264th. Mark Balling & Einar Finnvik 315th. Jackie Vance & Jerry Harling 356th. George Villebro & Verl McCarty 39Worst Score John Anderson & Brenda Baker 189 Wabana Town Hall Tues. April 51st. Gloria Snyder & Al Schultz 62nd. Red Gottschalk & Mike Marshall 183rd. Victor Bush & Mardena Billings 234th. Joyce Johnson & Lorrie Johnson 295th. Wayne Johson & Wayne Speedling 326th. Bill Burk & Jim Billings 35Worst Score Harold Snyder & Lois Best 113 Pengilly Center Weds. April 61st. John & Alice Anderson 02nd. Al Falls & Mike Marshall 193rd. Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick 394th. Tim Zarhn & Ted Jarvis 44Worst score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 87 Grand Rapids Moose Weds. April 61st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 32nd. Jackie & Bob Vance 413rd. Esther & Doug Savage 424th. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 505th. Ron & Ginny Foix 52Worst Score Gary Nelson & Bill Casey 126 YMCA Fri. April 81st. Doug Savage & Marie Janecek 192nd. Gary Burkholder & Ron Foix 223rd. Jack Laudenbach & Jackie Vance 234th. George Skelly & Michael Jarvis 245th. Don Watson & Stan Vion 275th. George Villebro & Lenore Wesrterman 27 YMCA Mon. April 111st. Don Watson & Jack Laudenbach 22nd. Rick Blake & Bob Hafar 123rd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro 414th. Jackie Vance & Lenore Westermann 435th. Red Gottschalk & Ralph Lorenz 456th. Cookie Burlingame & Sam Hayes 47Worst score Esther Savage & Jerry Harling 140 Wabana Town Hall Tues. April 121st. Ed Arola & Pearl Muskar 52nd. Mardena Billings & John Anderson 232nd.. Jack Laudenbach & Tom Best 233rd. Esther Savage & Alice Anderson 264th. Dolly Marano & Mary Ziegler 325th. Gary Burkholder & Jeff LeSarge 37Worst score Mark Johnson & Carol Speedling 134 Grand Rapids Moose Weds. April 131st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 322nd. Esther & Doug Savage 363rd. George Villebro & Pete Nelson 514th. Wayne & Joyce Johnson 53Worst score Frank Herendeen, John Anderson 85 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jack Laudenbach Doug Savage George Villebro John Anderson Jackie Vance Don Watson Ron Foix Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now David Charles Hardy 1999-2022 Mary Lee (Unger) Peterson 1953-2022 Lonnie D. Stockwell Andrew Roskos 1935-2022 Corinne Alice Jacobson 1926-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
