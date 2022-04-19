YMCA   Mon. April 4

1st. Bernie Winger & Cookie Burlingame        21

2nd. Jim Billings & Don Watson                       24

3rd. Ron Foix & Doug Savage                         26

4th. Mark Balling & Einar Finnvik                     31

5th. Jackie Vance & Jerry Harling                   35

6th. George Villebro & Verl McCarty                39

Worst Score John Anderson & Brenda Baker           189

 

Wabana Town Hall  Tues. April 5

1st. Gloria Snyder & Al Schultz                           6

2nd. Red Gottschalk & Mike Marshall              18

3rd. Victor Bush & Mardena Billings                 23

4th. Joyce Johnson & Lorrie Johnson               29

5th. Wayne Johson & Wayne Speedling           32

6th. Bill Burk & Jim Billings                                  35

Worst Score Harold Snyder & Lois Best                   113

 

Pengilly Center    Weds. April 6

1st. John & Alice Anderson                                0

2nd. Al Falls & Mike Marshall                          19

3rd. Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick             39

4th. Tim  Zarhn & Ted Jarvis                            44

Worst score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki    87

 

Grand Rapids Moose  Weds. April 6

1st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis                 3

2nd. Jackie & Bob Vance                              41

3rd. Esther & Doug Savage                          42

4th. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson       50

5th. Ron & Ginny Foix                                   52

Worst Score Gary Nelson & Bill Casey                     126

 

YMCA   Fri. April 8

1st. Doug Savage & Marie Janecek                19

2nd. Gary Burkholder & Ron Foix                    22

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Jackie Vance            23

4th. George Skelly & Michael Jarvis                24

5th. Don Watson & Stan Vion                          27

5th. George Villebro & Lenore Wesrterman    27

 

YMCA    Mon. April 11

1st. Don Watson & Jack Laudenbach              2

2nd. Rick Blake & Bob Hafar                      12

3rd. Pete Nelson & George Villebro            41

4th. Jackie Vance & Lenore Westermann    43

5th. Red Gottschalk & Ralph Lorenz             45

6th. Cookie Burlingame & Sam Hayes                       47

Worst score Esther Savage & Jerry Harling              140

 

Wabana Town Hall  Tues. April 12

1st. Ed Arola & Pearl Muskar                           5

2nd. Mardena Billings & John Anderson      23

2nd.. Jack Laudenbach & Tom Best             23

3rd. Esther Savage & Alice Anderson          26

4th. Dolly Marano & Mary Ziegler                32

5th. Gary Burkholder & Jeff LeSarge                 37

Worst score Mark Johnson & Carol Speedling         134

 

Grand Rapids Moose  Weds. April 13

1st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis                 32

2nd. Esther & Doug Savage                            36

3rd. George Villebro & Pete Nelson                     51

4th. Wayne & Joyce Johnson                             53

Worst score Frank Herendeen, John Anderson          85

