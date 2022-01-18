YMCA    Monday Jan. 3

1st. Jack Laudenbach & Dave Leppanen- 18

2nd. Samantha Hayes- 25

3rd. Jerry Harling & George Villebro- 42

4th. Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson- 52

5th. Bob Vance & Mary Farnsworth- 54

Worse score  Doug Savage & Lana Balling- 141

Wabana Hall  Tuesday Jan. 4

1st. Doug Savage & Dolly Marano- 19

2nd. Lois Best & Wayne- 24

3rd. Alice Anderson & Carol Speeding- 26

4th. Victor Bush & Gary Buckholder- 33

Worse score Ralph & Pearl Muskar- 84

Pengilly Center  Wednesday Jan. 5

1st. Pierre Daoust & Gary- 2

2nd. Mark & Lana Balling- 29

3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed. Arola- 51

Worse Score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki- 79

Grand Rapids Moose   Wednesday Jan. 5

1st. Harry & Linda Griffith- 19

2nd. George Villebro & Pete Nelson- 28

3rd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson- 33

4th. Dave Leppanen & Jeff LeSarge- 56

Worse score  Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes- 95

YMCA   Friday Jan. 7

1st. Mary Farnsworth & Lana Balling- 13

2nd. Pete Nelson & Jerry Harling- 21

3rd. Doug Savage & Ted Jarvis- 35

4th. Randy Junke & Mark Balling- 41

5th. Heather & Tom-  42

6th. John Anderson & Samantha Hayes- 45

Worse score  Ron Schaefer & Verl McCarty- 101

YMCA  Monday Jan. 10

1st. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 0

2nd. Victor Bush- 6

3rd. Brian Dionisopoulos & Doug Savage- 7

4th. Randy Junker & Cookie Burlingame- 21

5th.Tom Best & Lana Balling- 52

6th. Tim Panchyshyn & Mary Farnsworth- 57

6th. Bob Hafar & Ted Jarvis- 57

Worse score  Ron Schaefer & Bill Gothard- 106

Wabana Hall Tuesday Jan. 11

1st. Bob Hafar & Mark Johnson- 8

2nd. Jean Panchyshyn & Ralph Lorenz- 34

3rd. Ed Arola & Harold Snyder- 35

4th. Gloria Snyder & Tom Best- 38

5th. Bill Burk & Dave Leppanen- 43

Worse score  Samantha Hayes & John Anderson- 98

Pengilly Center  Wednesday Jan. 12

1st. Clay Troswick & Joe Krtinich- 3

2nd. Pierre Daoust & Gary L.- 44

3rd. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki- 49

4th. Mary Farnsworth & Lana Balling- 68

Worse score Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis- 120

Grand Rapids Moose  Wednesday Jan. 12

1st. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 11

2nd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson- 40

3rd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 45

4th. Samantha Hayes & Bob Hafar- 47

5th. Bob & Jackie Vance- 49

Worse score Harry & Linda Griffith- 137

YMCA     Friday Jan. 14

1st. Mike Marshall & Mark Balling- 0

2nd. Tim Panchyshyn & Jack Laudenbach- 25

3rd. Bernie Winger & John Anderson- 30

4th. Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson- 34

5th. Marie Janecek & Bill Gothard- 49

Worse score Doug Leppanen & George Villebro- 138

