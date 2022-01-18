Local cribbage scores Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YMCA Monday Jan. 31st. Jack Laudenbach & Dave Leppanen- 182nd. Samantha Hayes- 253rd. Jerry Harling & George Villebro- 424th. Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson- 525th. Bob Vance & Mary Farnsworth- 54Worse score Doug Savage & Lana Balling- 141Wabana Hall Tuesday Jan. 41st. Doug Savage & Dolly Marano- 192nd. Lois Best & Wayne- 243rd. Alice Anderson & Carol Speeding- 264th. Victor Bush & Gary Buckholder- 33Worse score Ralph & Pearl Muskar- 84Pengilly Center Wednesday Jan. 51st. Pierre Daoust & Gary- 22nd. Mark & Lana Balling- 293rd. Dolly Marano & Ed. Arola- 51Worse Score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki- 79Grand Rapids Moose Wednesday Jan. 51st. Harry & Linda Griffith- 192nd. George Villebro & Pete Nelson- 283rd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson- 334th. Dave Leppanen & Jeff LeSarge- 56Worse score Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes- 95YMCA Friday Jan. 71st. Mary Farnsworth & Lana Balling- 132nd. Pete Nelson & Jerry Harling- 213rd. Doug Savage & Ted Jarvis- 354th. Randy Junke & Mark Balling- 415th. Heather & Tom- 426th. John Anderson & Samantha Hayes- 45Worse score Ron Schaefer & Verl McCarty- 101YMCA Monday Jan. 101st. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 02nd. Victor Bush- 63rd. Brian Dionisopoulos & Doug Savage- 74th. Randy Junker & Cookie Burlingame- 215th.Tom Best & Lana Balling- 526th. Tim Panchyshyn & Mary Farnsworth- 576th. Bob Hafar & Ted Jarvis- 57Worse score Ron Schaefer & Bill Gothard- 106Wabana Hall Tuesday Jan. 111st. Bob Hafar & Mark Johnson- 82nd. Jean Panchyshyn & Ralph Lorenz- 343rd. Ed Arola & Harold Snyder- 354th. Gloria Snyder & Tom Best- 385th. Bill Burk & Dave Leppanen- 43Worse score Samantha Hayes & John Anderson- 98Pengilly Center Wednesday Jan. 121st. Clay Troswick & Joe Krtinich- 32nd. Pierre Daoust & Gary L.- 443rd. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki- 494th. Mary Farnsworth & Lana Balling- 68Worse score Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis- 120Grand Rapids Moose Wednesday Jan. 121st. Pete Nelson & George Villebro- 112nd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson- 403rd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach- 454th. Samantha Hayes & Bob Hafar- 475th. Bob & Jackie Vance- 49Worse score Harry & Linda Griffith- 137YMCA Friday Jan. 141st. Mike Marshall & Mark Balling- 02nd. Tim Panchyshyn & Jack Laudenbach- 253rd. Bernie Winger & John Anderson- 304th. Verl McCarty & Pete Nelson- 345th. Marie Janecek & Bill Gothard- 49Worse score Doug Leppanen & George Villebro- 138 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samantha Hayes Ymca George Villebro Pete Nelson Dave Leppanen Pengilly Center John Anderson Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Morgan Blair Hart 1981 - 2022 Sue Barle 1942 - 2022 Tony Norven Casio 1973 - 2022 William Eugene Benes 1947 - 2022 James “Jim” E. Avenson 1927 - 2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.