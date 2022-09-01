Local Cribbage Scores Sep 1, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YMCA Mon. Aug.11st. Ginny Foix & Amanda Leppanen 02nd. Lenny Brown & Carlene Bell 273rd. Steve Johnson & Bernie Winger 294th. Mary Farnsworth & Mary LaHood 315th. Mark Balling & Trudi Schaefer 366th. Ralph Lorenz & John Anderson 38Worst score Tim Panchyshyn 124 Wabana Hall Tues. Aug 21st. Victor Bush & Carlene Bell 152nd. Ed arola & Tim Panchyshyn 343rd. Ginny Foix & Doug Leppanen 444th. Gary Burkholder & Jeff LeSarge 525th. Dolly Marano & Ted Jarvis 66Worst score Alice Anderson & Harold Snyder 125 Pengilley Center Aug.31st. Cheryl Mrowicki & Joan Oja 102nd. Ralph Lorenz & Doug Savage 163rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder 204th. Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 375th. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 39Worst score Gary Lefebvie & Pierre Daoust 83 Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Aug.31st. Bob & Jackie Vance 02nd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 193rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 284th. Doug & Esther Savage 345th. Craig & Carlene Bell 40Worst score Doug Leppanen & Sheri LeSarge 107 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carlene Craig Ed Arola Tim Panchyshyn Ginny Foix Victor Bush Lenny Brown Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hibbing resident files suit in Itasca County Matthew A. Klennert 1966 - 2022 Sherry L. Rassmussen 1954-2022 ‘Shall Itasca County be authorized to impose a sales and use tax of 1% to finance $75 million’ for new justice center?’ Arthur Nikolai Rajala 1976-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
