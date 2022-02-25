Local cribbage scores Feb 25, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save YMCA Monday Feb.141st. Lana Balling & JoAnn 02nd. Mary Farnsworth & Ted Jarvis 223rd. Bob Vance & Ron Foix 354th. Ralph Lorenz & Victor Bush 375th. Randy Junker & Jack Laudenbach 406th. Pete Nelson & George Vellabro 477th. Tim Panchyshyn & Gloria Snyder 52Worse score Don Watson & Esther Savage 143 Wabana Town Hall Tuesday Feb. 151st. Ed Arola & Ted Jarvis 12nd.Jeff Le Sarge & John Anderson 193rd. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach 204th. Ralph Lorenz & Carol Speedling 225th. Gary Burkholder & Tim Panchyshyn 35Worse score Mike Marshall & Victor Bush 129 Pengilly Center Wednesday Feb. 161st. Al Falls & Mike Marshall 172nd. Clay Troswick & Dave Leppanen 193rd. John Anderson & Ralph Lorenz 274th. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 285th. Mark & Lana Balling 38Worse score Doug & Esther Savage 102 Grand Rapids Moose Wednesday Feb. 161st. Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes 62nd. Ron & Ginny Foix 163rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder 184th. Mark & Lana Balling 285th. Ray Nelson & Gary Nelson 44Worse Score Doug & Esther Savage 137 YMCA Friday Feb. 181st. Ron & Ginny Foix 102nd. JoAnn Watson & John Anderson 373rd. Don Watson & Mark Balling 424th. Mike Marshall & Bernie Winger 474th. Verl McCarty & Sam Hayes 474th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Cookie Burlingame 47Worse score Marie Janecek & Bob Hafar 103A cribbage tournament will be held on March 6 at the Grand Rapids Moose. The potluck will be at 1:30 p.m. and play at 2:00 p.m. Bring your own partner. For questions, call Esther 218-244-9088. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cribbage Lorenz Game Sport Ron Foix Lana Balling Victor Bush John Anderson Ted Jarvis Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Peter Williams 1954-2022 Allen Douglas Rautio 1938-2022 Gary William Huf 1949-2022 Elizabeth Beckers 1943-2022 Janice Nix 1934-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
