YMCA    Monday Feb.14

1st. Lana Balling & JoAnn             0

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Ted Jarvis     22

3rd. Bob Vance & Ron Foix                 35

4th. Ralph Lorenz & Victor Bush         37

5th. Randy Junker & Jack Laudenbach   40

6th. Pete Nelson & George Vellabro        47

7th. Tim Panchyshyn & Gloria Snyder     52

Worse score  Don Watson & Esther Savage      143

 

Wabana Town Hall   Tuesday  Feb. 15

1st. Ed Arola & Ted Jarvis               1

2nd.Jeff Le Sarge & John Anderson       19

3rd. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach  20

4th. Ralph Lorenz & Carol Speedling          22

5th. Gary Burkholder & Tim Panchyshyn    35

Worse score Mike Marshall & Victor Bush       129

 

Pengilly Center  Wednesday  Feb. 16

1st. Al Falls & Mike Marshall          17

2nd. Clay Troswick & Dave Leppanen    19

3rd. John Anderson & Ralph Lorenz       27

4th. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                  28

5th. Mark & Lana Balling                         38

Worse score Doug & Esther Savage                102

 

Grand Rapids Moose  Wednesday Feb. 16

1st. Bob Hafar & Samantha Hayes        6

2nd. Ron & Ginny Foix                  16

3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder          18

4th. Mark & Lana Balling               28

5th. Ray Nelson & Gary Nelson     44

Worse Score Doug & Esther Savage              137

 

YMCA  Friday Feb. 18

1st. Ron & Ginny Foix                    10

2nd. JoAnn Watson & John Anderson    37

3rd. Don Watson & Mark Balling             42

4th. Mike Marshall & Bernie Winger        47

4th. Verl McCarty & Sam Hayes              47

4th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Cookie Burlingame   47

Worse score  Marie Janecek & Bob Hafar         103

A cribbage tournament will be held on March 6 at the Grand Rapids Moose. The potluck will be at 1:30 p.m. and play at 2:00 p.m. Bring your own partner. For questions, call Esther 218-244-9088.

