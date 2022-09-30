Local cribbage scores Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YMCA Mon. Sept. 121st. Jack Laudenbach & Brian Dionisopoulos 02nd. Gloria Snyder & John Anderson 193rd. Larry Walstad & Verl McCarty 224th. Lloyd Westermann & Bob Vance 245th. Jerry Harling & Ted Jarvis 266th. Doug Savage & Lana Balling 38Worst score Don Watson & Randy Olson 205 Wabana Hall Tues. Sept. 131st. Jack Laudenbach & Bill Burk 82nd. Jeff LeSarge & John Anderson 223rd. Pam Leppanen & Doug Savage 254th. Tim Panchyshyn & Ralph Lorenz 325th. Tom Best & Pearl Musker 365th. Dave Leppanen & Mary Ziegler 36Worst score Ted Jarvis & Al Schultz 113 Pengilly Center Weds. Sept. 141st. Mark & Lana Balling 282nd. Doug & Esther Savage 553rd. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 59Worst Score Cheryl Mrowicki 75 Grand Rapids Moose Weds. Sept.14 1st. Doug & Esther Savage 32nd. Bob & Jackie Vance 123rd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 334th. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 43 5th.Steve & Diane Johnsen 62Worst score Mark & Lana Balling 112YMCA Fri. Sept. 161st. Lana Balling & Doug Savage 72nd. Jean Panchyshyn & Robert Harrawood 153rd. Bob Vance & John Anderson 244th. Jack Laudenbach & Tim Panchyshyn 314th. Victor Bush 315th. George Villebro & Janet Dahline 425th. Jerry Harling & Cookie Burlingame 42Worst score Don Watson & Bernie Winger 113 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jack Laudenbach Doug Savage Lana Balling John Anderson Ted Jarvis Bob Vance Tim Panchyshyn Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cohasset Mayor Hagy passes away Fire burns historic Bovey school Itasca attorney faces prison sentence for sexually assaulting clients, co-workers Nicholas “Nick” A. Griggs Matthew Brian Budach 1975-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
