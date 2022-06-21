Local cribbage scores Jun 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YMCA Monday, June 131st. Doug Savage & Ginny Foix 22nd. Lenore Westermann & John Michels 133rd. Randy Junker & Esther Savage 214th. Ron Foix & Mary LaHood 265th. Verle McCarty & Janet Dahline 326th. Ted Jarvis & George Villebro 357th. Lloyd Westermann & Bernie Winger 477th. Dave Leppanen & Mary Farnsworth 47Worst score Brian Dionisopoulos & JoAnn Watson 115Wabana Hall - Tuesday, June 141st. Pam Leppanen & Trudi Schaefer 132nd. Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis 253rd. Jack Laudenbach & Dolly Marano 264th. Gloria Snyder & Doug Savage 485th. Gary Burkholder & Ginny Foix 58Worst score Tom Best & Ron Schaefer 142Grand Rapids Moose - Wednesday, June 151st. George Villebro & Pete Nelson 22nd. Pam & Doug Leppanen 403rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder 444th. Jim Guith & Lorrie Johnson 465th. Jackie & Bob Vance 54Worst score Larry Kerr & Bill Gothard 83 Cribbage Tournament Sunday June 26thGrand Rapids Moose Open 1:00 Play at 2:00Questions call Esther 218-244-9088 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cribbage Game Doug Savage Gloria Snyder Ginny Foix Moose Ted Jarvis Grand Rapids Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Elizabeth (Liz) Margaret Schultz 1985 - 2022 Gov. Walz offers $1,000 checks to spend half of $9.2 billion surplus Elizabeth “Liz” Schultz Dr. Herbert (Herb) M. Halverson 1932 - 2022 Ruth Marie Seibert 1942-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
