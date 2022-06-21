YMCA Monday, June 13

1st. Doug Savage & Ginny Foix         2

2nd. Lenore Westermann & John Michels   13

3rd. Randy Junker & Esther Savage            21

4th. Ron Foix & Mary LaHood                      26

5th. Verle McCarty & Janet Dahline             32

6th. Ted Jarvis & George Villebro                35

7th. Lloyd Westermann & Bernie Winger    47

7th. Dave Leppanen & Mary Farnsworth     47

Worst score Brian Dionisopoulos & JoAnn Watson    115

Wabana Hall - Tuesday, June 14

1st. Pam Leppanen & Trudi Schaefer        13

2nd. Dave Leppanen & Ted Jarvis             25

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Dolly Marano     26

4th. Gloria Snyder & Doug Savage           48

5th. Gary Burkholder & Ginny Foix           58

Worst score Tom Best & Ron Schaefer    142

Grand Rapids Moose - Wednesday, June 15

1st. George Villebro & Pete Nelson           2

2nd. Pam & Doug Leppanen                    40

3rd. Harold & Gloria Snyder                     44

4th. Jim Guith & Lorrie Johnson               46

5th. Jackie & Bob Vance                          54

Worst score Larry Kerr & Bill Gothard    83

 

Cribbage Tournament Sunday June 26th

Grand Rapids Moose Open 1:00 Play at 2:00

Questions call Esther 218-244-9088 

