YMCA Fri. June 17
1st. Blaine Erickson & Ron Foix 7
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Jerry Harling 15
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Lenore Westermann 19
4th. Janice Sievert & Ted Jarvis 35
5th. Jim Sommers & Harold Snyder 38
6th. Lorrie Johnson & John Anderson 40
Worst score Dancing Doug Leppanen, Jackie Vance 135
YMCA Mon. June 20
1st. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach 15
2nd. Sadie Foix & Ginny Foix 23
3rd. Len Brown & Doug Savage 24
4th. Carlene Bell & Bernie Winger 25
4th. Blaine Erickson & Doug Leppanen 25
5th. Alice Anderson & Brenda Baker 34
Worst score Gloria Snyder & Lynn Skelly 147
Wabana Hall Tues. June 21
1st. Victor Bush & Dave Leppanen 13
2nd. Jack Laudenbach & Craig Bell 16
3rd. Tom Best & Jean Panchyshyn 20
4th. Janice Seivert & John Anderson 24
5th. Ed Arola & Ralph Lorenz 27
6th. Dolly Marano & Ted Jarvis 28
Worst score Lorrie Johnson & Carol Speedling 134
Pengilly Center Wed. June 2
1st. Pam & Doug Leppanen 8
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson 22
3rd. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 24
4th.Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 41
4th. Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick 41
Worst Score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 100
Grand Rapids Moose Wed. June 23
1st. Doug & Pam Leppanen 22
2nd. Jackie & Bob Vance 23
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 25
4th. Ginny & Ron Foix 34
5th. Wayne & Joyce Johnson 35
6th. Bill Gothard & Larry Kerr 38
Worst Score Carlene Bell & Shri LeSarge 95
YMCA Fri. June 24
1st. George Villbre & George Skelly 2
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Lorraine Penning 22
2nd. Jerry Harling & Margaret Bloemendal 22
3rd. JoAnn Watson & Pete Nelson 24
4th. Ron Schaefer & Cookie Burlingame 35
4th. Brenda Baker & Janice Sievert 35
5th. Jackie Vance & Janet Dahline 38
6th. Maynard Penning & Joh Mickel 46
6th. Mary LaHood & Doug Savage 46
Worst score Ginny Foix & Dave Leppanen 96
Grand Rapids Moose Tournament Sun. June 26
1st. John Sackett & Shad Sackett 14
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Carlene Bell 28
3rd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 33
3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 33
4th. Rayne Hayes & Samantha Hayes 37
5th. Blaine Erickson & Charlie Peck 38
YMCA Mon. June 27
1st. Ted Jarvis & John Anderson 0
2nd. Jack Laudenbach & Brian Dionisopoulos 4
3rd. Bob Vance & Ralph Lorenz 24
4th. Bill Gothard & Verl McCarty 34
5th. Pam Leppanen & Randy Junker 42
6th. Dave Leppanen & Carlene Bell 44
Worst score Lenore & Lloyd Westermann 134
Wabana Hall Tues. June 28
1st. Doug Leppanen & Ted Jarvis 23
2nd. Jean Panchyshyn & Bill Burk 42
3rd. Lorrie Johnson & Pearl Muskar 47
4th. Tom Best & Trudi Schaefer 53
5th. Pam Leppanen & Victor Bush 60
Worst score Dolly Marano & Tim Panchyshyn 120
Pengilly Center Wed. June 29
1st. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 19
2nd. Doug & Esther Savage 30
3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola 37
4th. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 49
Worst score Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 80
Worst score Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick 80
G.R. Moose Wed. June 29
1st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis 20
2nd. John Anderson & Frank Herendeen 25
3rd. Carlene Bell & Esther Savage 26
4th. Dave Leppanen & Sheri LeSarge 56
Worst score Bob & Jackie Vance 134
YMCA Fri. July 1
1st. Doug Savage & Ralph Lorenz 9
2nd. George Skelly & Ted Jarvis 18
3rd. Trudi & Ron Schaefer 19
4th. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach 24
5th. Bob Vance & Alice Anderson 28
6th. Ginny Foix & John Anderson 29
Worst score Elmer Voight & Jackie Vance 132
