YMCA Fri. June 17

1st. Blaine Erickson & Ron Foix             7

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Jerry Harling     15

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Lenore Westermann   19

4th. Janice Sievert & Ted Jarvis                          35

5th. Jim Sommers & Harold Snyder                   38

6th. Lorrie Johnson & John Anderson                40

Worst score Dancing Doug Leppanen, Jackie Vance 135

YMCA Mon. June 20

1st. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach     15

2nd. Sadie Foix & Ginny Foix                        23

3rd. Len Brown & Doug Savage                    24

4th. Carlene Bell & Bernie Winger                 25

4th. Blaine Erickson & Doug Leppanen         25

5th. Alice Anderson & Brenda Baker             34

Worst score Gloria Snyder & Lynn Skelly                  147

Wabana Hall Tues. June 21

1st. Victor Bush & Dave Leppanen             13

2nd. Jack Laudenbach & Craig Bell          16

3rd. Tom Best & Jean Panchyshyn             20

4th. Janice Seivert & John Anderson          24

5th. Ed Arola & Ralph Lorenz                     27

6th. Dolly Marano & Ted Jarvis                  28

Worst score Lorrie Johnson & Carol Speedling        134

Pengilly Center Wed. June 2

1st. Pam & Doug Leppanen                       8

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson      22

3rd. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust        24

4th.Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis                        41

4th. Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick      41  

Worst Score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki            100

Grand Rapids Moose Wed. June 23

1st. Doug & Pam Leppanen             22

2nd. Jackie & Bob Vance                23

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis      25

4th. Ginny & Ron Foix                           34

5th. Wayne & Joyce Johnson                 35

6th. Bill Gothard & Larry Kerr                38

Worst Score  Carlene Bell & Shri LeSarge    95

YMCA Fri. June 24

1st. George Villbre & George Skelly              2

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Lorraine Penning       22

2nd. Jerry Harling & Margaret Bloemendal       22

3rd. JoAnn Watson & Pete Nelson                    24

4th. Ron Schaefer & Cookie Burlingame           35

4th. Brenda Baker & Janice Sievert                  35

5th. Jackie Vance & Janet Dahline                   38

6th. Maynard Penning & Joh Mickel                 46

6th. Mary LaHood & Doug Savage                   46

Worst score Ginny Foix & Dave Leppanen      96

Grand Rapids Moose Tournament Sun. June 26

1st. John Sackett & Shad Sackett            14

2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Carlene Bell        28

3rd. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson    33

3rd. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis           33

4th. Rayne Hayes & Samantha Hayes      37

5th. Blaine Erickson & Charlie Peck          38

YMCA Mon. June 27

1st. Ted Jarvis & John Anderson                0

2nd. Jack Laudenbach & Brian Dionisopoulos       4

3rd. Bob Vance & Ralph Lorenz                          24

4th. Bill Gothard & Verl McCarty                          34

5th. Pam Leppanen & Randy Junker                   42

6th. Dave Leppanen & Carlene Bell                    44

Worst score  Lenore & Lloyd Westermann                134

Wabana Hall Tues. June 28

1st. Doug Leppanen & Ted Jarvis            23

2nd. Jean Panchyshyn & Bill Burk         42

3rd. Lorrie Johnson & Pearl Muskar       47

4th. Tom Best & Trudi Schaefer              53

5th. Pam Leppanen & Victor Bush         60

Worst score Dolly Marano & Tim Panchyshyn          120

Pengilly Center Wed. June 29

1st. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis                   19

2nd. Doug & Esther Savage                  30

3rd. Dolly Marano & Ed Arola                37

4th. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust      49

Worst score Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth     80

Worst score Dave Leppanen & Clay Troswick    80

G.R. Moose Wed. June 29

1st. Jack Laudenbach & Ted Jarvis          20

2nd. John Anderson & Frank Herendeen   25

3rd. Carlene Bell & Esther Savage             26

4th. Dave Leppanen & Sheri LeSarge        56

Worst score Bob & Jackie Vance                              134

YMCA Fri. July 1

1st. Doug Savage & Ralph Lorenz             9

2nd. George Skelly & Ted Jarvis              18

3rd. Trudi & Ron Schaefer                        19

4th. Dave Leppanen & Jack Laudenbach   24

5th. Bob Vance & Alice Anderson               28

6th. Ginny Foix & John Anderson               29

Worst score  Elmer Voight & Jackie Vance               132

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments