YMCA August 5
1st. Randy Olson & Jim Sommers 32
2nd. George Villebro & JoAnn Watson 33
3rd. Dave Leppanen & Gloria Snyder 34
4th. Brian Dionisopoulos & Jack Laudenbach 42
5th. Gary Burkholder & Trudi Schaefer 47
6th. Dale Walls & Ted Jarvis 51
7th. Bob Vance & Elmer Voigt 59
7th. Blaine Erickson & Janice Sievert 59
Worst score Cookie Burlingame & Ralph Lorenz 139
YMCA August 15
1st. Jack Laudenbach & Larry Walstad 23
1st. Randy Olson & JoAnn Watson 23
2nd. Pam Leppanen & Janet Dahlin 25
3rd. Dale Walls & Jim Sommers 30
3rd. Dave Leppanen & Bob Vance 30
4th. Lenny Brown & Doug Leppanen 31
5th. Jeff LeSarge & Esther Savage 34
Worst score Tim Panchyshyn & Blaine Erickson 124
Wabana Hall August 16
1st. Mary Ziegler & Doug Savage 15
2nd. Esther Savage & Jeff LeSarge 17
3rd. Wayne Johnson & Jack Laudenbach 23
4th. Ralph Lorenz & Carol Speedling 32
5th. Harold Snyder &v Heather Schwartz 34
6th. Gary Burkhplder & Pam Leppanen 46
6th. Alice Anderson & Doug Leppanen 46
Worst score Ted Jarvis 134
Pengilly Center August 17
1st. Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 40
2nd. Alice & John Anderson 41
3rd. Tim Zaren & Ted Jarvis 51
4th. Mark & Lana Balling 70
Worst. score Arlene Jarvis & Pat Hanson 114
Grand Rapids Moose August 17
1st. Mark & Lana Balling 0
2nd. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 3
3rd. Ginny & Ron Foix 37
4th. Frank Herendeen & John Anderson 40
5th. Charley Peck & Blaine Erickson 43
6th. Esther & Doug Savage 44
Worst score Jekk LeSarge & Rick Blake 138
YMCA August 19
1st. Dale Walls & Marie Janecek 9
2nd. Bob Vance & Larry Walstad 17
3rd. Brenda Baker & JoAnne Watson 25
4th. Pam Leppanen & Gary Burkholder 27
5th. Mary La Hood & Lana Balling 29
6th. Cookie Burlingame & Dar Dahline 33
7th. Victor Bush & Jack Laudenbach 40
Worst score Verl McCarty & Ted Jarvis 113
YMCA August 22
1st. Dave Leppanen & Bill Gothard 13
2nd. Pam Leppanen & Alice Anderson 21
3rd. Tom Best & John Anderson 30
4th. JoAnn Watson & Jackie Vance 33
5th. Lenny Brown & Blaine Erickson 35
6th. Doug Leppanen & Verl McCarty 37
6th. Ralph Lorenz & Randy Junker 37
Worst score Mary LaHood & Lloyd Westermann 117
Pengilly Center August 24
1st. Doug & Esther Savage 11
2nd. Mary Farnsworth & Pat Hanson 13
3rd. Mark & Lana Balling 54
4th. Doug & Pam Leppanen 56
Worst score Sue Jensen & Cheryl Mrowicki 98
YMCA August 26
1st. Blaine Erickson & Lana Balling 9
2nd. Lenny Brown & Pete Nelson 17
3rd. Elmer Voigt & Larry Wastad 26
4th. Jim Sommers & Gloria Snyder 33
5th. Alice Anderson & Doug Savage 34
6th. John Anderson & Jackie Vance 35
Worst score Gary Burkholder & Janet Dahline 123
