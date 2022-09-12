Local cribbage scores Aug. 29-31 Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YMCA August 291. Bob Vance 121. Jack Laudenbach & Pete Nelson 122. Mary Farnsworth & Randy Olson 173. George Villebro & Blaine Erickson 334th. Jim Sommers & Janet Dahline 385th. Bernie Winger & John Anderson 43Worst score Lloyd Westermann & Ginny Foix 93 Wabana Hall August 301st. Jeff LeSarge & Alice Anderson 162nd. Janice Sievert & Dolly Marano 203rd. Victor Bush & Mary Ziegler 244th. Ralph Lorenz & Pearl Muskar 255th. Carol Speedling & John Anderson 31Worst score Dave Leppanen & Ed Arola 191 Pengilly Center August 311st. Doug Leppanen & Jeff LeSarge 92nd. Pam Leppanen & Heather Schwartz 103rd. Esther & Doug Savage 364th. Gary Lefebvre & Pierre Daoust 47Worst score Pat Hanson & Mary Farnsworth 150 Grand Rapids Moose August 311st. Mark & Lana Balling 232nd. Doug Leppanen & Dave Leppanen 243rd. Bob & Jackie Vance 334th. Ginny & Ron Foix 435th. Ted Jarvis & Jack Laudenbach 44Worst score Pete Nelson & George Villebro 102 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jack Laudenbach Pete Nelson Bob Vance George Villebro Ginny Foix Dave Leppanen John Anderson Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Melisa Jo “Missy” Aimee Wourms 1984 - 2022 Missing man found dead in Itasca County IdaMae Budrow 1930-2022 Patricia “Patty” Lynn Johnson 1956 - 2022 Kimberly J. DeCenzo 1957-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
