Pamela and Jeff Johnson have traveled the world to teach choreographed ballroom dance. One of their most recent accomplishments was at the 2021 International Choreographed Ballroom Dance Association (ICBDA) Convention in June. There they received seventh place in the Top 15 ICBDA Dance List.
The Johnsons have attended the ICBDA Convention for many years. In July 2019, they were organizers of the convention as it was held in Orlando, Fla. There they taught a dance they had choreographed. By August, it was the number one dance taught in the world for choreographed ballroom dance.
“It remained No. 1 taught in the world until March when everything shut down for COVID.”
In May 2021, classes began being taught again. By June, the 2021 convention was hosted in Kingsport, Tennessee. Again, they taught a new dance, an advanced rumba, to attendees. Their dance is titled, “Better Place” and can be viewed on their website at https://www.rapidballroom.com/about.html
During these conventions, dancers can vote on what dances they would like to do during the “party dance” at the end of every day after classes are finished. There are 600 dances to vote on with about 250 getting onto the party dance list. The top 15 from that list are given an award. This is the award Pamela and Jeff received—the Top 15 ICBDA Dance List.
“When you look at the other dances that are on the list, 92% of them are all dances that have been on there for the past 10, 15 years because they are the favorite dances of dancers,” Pamela explained. “So to even break into this list is a huge thing.”
This year, about 330 dancers attended, although attendance is typically around 500.
Pamela added, “It is a very distinguished award and it was given by the dancers themselves.”
The recognition didn’t stop there. After the 2021 United States convention, Pamela and Jeff were contacted by the counterpart choreographed ballroom dance association in Germany (CHAM). They were invited to teach at the Germany convention and will be going there in April.
Pamela explained the difference between choreographed ballroom dance and other styles of dance.
“Our style of ballroom is unique in that it's a choreographed ballroom,” Pamela stated. “So when you go to one of our dances there will be 200 people on the floor and they are all dancing the same choreography so it looks like a synchronized ballroom.”
Choreographed ballroom dance is also non-competitive.
According to the Rapid Ballroom website, “Cued Ballroom (also called “Choreographed Ballroom Dance” or “Round Dance”) is ballroom dancing with a twist – the dances are pre-choreographed and a ‘cuer’ announces the steps as the dance proceeds. Freed from memorized sequences and the complexities of leading and following, the dancers can focus on the steps and the rhythm while enjoying professional choreography.”
Dance has been a part of both Jeff and Pamela’s lives from a young age. Pamela explained that her mother and father both taught square dancing in Grand Rapids. She began taking dance classes as a child and continued through the years until she taught fundamentals at the Reif Performing Arts Center. Jeff also grew up dancing.
“His parents were beautiful social dancers. They would just float around the dance floor. And on Saturday nights they would roll back the living room carpet and dance.”
The pair became aware of this dance style later in their lives and began to seek out more opportunities. They began teaching themselves more and more through a stack of DVD’s they bought from Curt and Tammy Worlock. The Worlock’s, a well-known pair in the choreographed dance world, took the Johnson’s under their wing and later would ask them to teach at their studio in Florida.
With this wealth of knowledge and passion for dance, Jeff and Pamela founded Rapid Ballroom in 2014. Located above Bovey City Hall, they teach choreographed ballroom dance typically during fall and spring. Meanwhile, in the winter they travel to teach in Florida.
When asked what’s the secret behind the success of the dances Pamela and Jeff choreographed, Pamela stated it comes down to two things—their love of dance and the way they work together.
“People have told us, ‘thank you for writing dances that we can dance to. There's nothing tricky,’” said Pamela. “A lot of times choreographers will put stuff in there that they personally can do themselves, but the average dancer cannot do. So unless you dance that dance every single week, you cannot do it.”
Both Jeff and Pamela choreograph the dances together and to make sure it will work well with a partner.
“Me and Jeff, we are like best buddies on and off the ballroom floor,” Pamela commented. “I think that’s another reason why people like our dances because it shows we are good buddies out there.”
This year Pamela and Jeff will be gone during the spring for the Germany dance convention. So those looking to take classes will have an opportunity to start Tuesday, Sept. 6 with a six-week series beginning at 7 p.m. Registration is through Itasca Community Education. For more information, visit https://www.rapidballroom.com/classes--lessons.html
“Taking a dance class, where else are you going to have the opportunity where for an hour and a half you can hold your sweetie and stare into their eyes? What a great date that is,” Pamela added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.