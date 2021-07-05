Local students named to Dean’s List at Drake University
The following local students have been named to the Deans' and President's Lists at Drake University. To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester at Drake.
- Brooke Christenson, Dean's List, Grand Rapids, MN
Winona State University Graduate List for Spring Semester 2021
Winona State university announced the Graduation List for Spring Semester 2021 including the following local students:
- Katie Adams, Grand Rapids, Minn., Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Rehabilitation Science majors
- Melissa Bildeaux, Grand Rapids, Minn., Graduate Certificate, Teacher Preparation Collaborative
- Taylor Fideldy, Grand Rapids, Minn., Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication major
Greenway student makes The College of Saint Scholastica Dean’s List
Rose Carpenter has made the Dean’s list at the College of Saint Scholastica for the 2021 spring semester. Dean’s List recipients at the College of Saint Scholastica must obtain a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Rose is a 2019 graduate of Greenway High School and is the sister of Ben Carpenter and daughter of Jackie Allen.
Area student receives NDSU scholarship
Morgan Tinquist, daughter of Scott and Kimberly Tinquist, Cohasset, Minnesota, received the Green and Yellow Award at North Dakota State University. The Green and Yellow Award recognizes high academic achievement. Tinquist will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in dietetics with a minor in psychology. In high school, she was involved in Key Club and dance.
