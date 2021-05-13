Minnesotans are known for their appreciation of the outdoors and a popular way to immerse oneself in nature is by utilizing one of the many trail systems throughout the state. From mountain biking to snowmobiling to hiking and much more, northeast Minn. is home to many of these trails.
The Mesabi Trail winds through 28 communities over almost 130 miles of paved paths. The trail begins at the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids and travels all the way to the Boundary Waters in Ely. Travelers are able to enjoy views of lakes, ponds, creeks, open iron ore mine pits and forests. Construction began in 1996 and the trail will be fully built in the next five years to include 155 miles and become one of the longest paved trails in the country. To find out more about the Mesabi Trail visit mesabitrail.com
Recently, the Mesabi Trail was nominated as one of Minnesota’s Best hiking/biking trails for the Star Tribune Readers’ Choice Award program. The Mesabi Trail last won this category in 2014 and hopes to win again this year.
Another northeastern Minnesota gem was also nominated for Minnesota’s Best—Giants Ridge Recreation Area.
Giants Ridge in Biwabik is one of the major mountain bike trail systems in the region.
“Our region is well on its way to becoming a national mountain biking destination,” said Benji Neff, Giants Ridge mountain sports director. “The terrain offers cyclists spectacular views of lakes and reclaimed mining sites, as well as access to rugged, raw natural beauty through dense forests and varying elevations. The scenery and variety are like none other in the nation.”
Voting is taking place right now through Friday, May 21. The public can cast a vote once per day. To vote, visit 2021 Minnesota’s Best (votemnbest.com) and click on the category “Minnesota Fun” and then “Hiking/Biking Trail.”
Great River Energy Mesabi Trail Tour Series
The Great River Energy Mesabi Trail Tour Series is going to look a little different this year. Instead of a one-day event with 900 volunteers and rides, the bike tour has been transformed into three smaller tours throughout the bike season. Tours are limited to 200 rides and will be fully supported with rest stops, bike repair, first aid, entertainment and a picnic at the finish.
Tour 1 will begin at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm July 31. Registration opens June 19 and closes July 18, or when limits are met. Participants may choose from two available routes: 12 miles to O’Brien Reservoir, a total of 24 miles out and back, or 26 miles to Calumet, a total of 52 miles out and back.
Tour 2 will begin at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids Aug. 28. Registration opens July 19 and closes Aug. 15, or when limits are met. Participants may choose from two available routes: 12 miles to Taconite, a total of 24 miles out and back, or 26 miles to Nashwauk, a total of 48 miles out and back.
Tour 3 will begin at Olcott Park in Virginia Sept. 18. Registration opens Aug. 16 and closes Sept. 6, or when limits are met. Participants may choose from two available routes: 13 miles to Buhl, a total of 26 miles out and back, or 25 miles to Hibbing, a total of 50 miles out and back.
To learn more about the 2021 Annual Bike Tour Series visit mesabitrail.com/events-and-tours/annual-tour-series/
Minnesota Trails
There are a number of other mountain biking trail systems in northeast Minn. including Cuyuna Lakes Recreation Area in Crosby, Hidden Valley in Ely, Redhead in Chisholm, Split Rock Wilds in Lake County, Tioga in Cohasset and Tofte/Lutsen/Grand Marias system in Cook County. These area mountain and road bike trails are open for the 2021 season and offer experiences for people from beginner to intermediate to advanced skill levels.
The Minn. Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR) is a major supporter of regional trail development and has reinvested more than $7 million in taconite production taxes since fiscal year 2019 to help develop the region’s trail systems.
“Trails can have important economic impacts to a rural region,” said Commissioner Mark Phillips. “They can attract new families and workers, retain retirees, draw tourists and increase recreational spending.”
Learn more about mountain biking in Minnesota at www.exploreminnesota.com/article/where-to-go-mountain-biking-minnesota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.