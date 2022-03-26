Shirley Ferraro is a local author with two published books and is working on her third book. Whatsoever Things Are True, Shirley’s first book, is about a young woman who witnesses a murder and becomes a target herself. During her desperate escape she falls into a river and loses her memory. The book continues with her life story, her family, her past, and the lingering effects on her sons.
Shirley was raised on a farm in Grand Rapids, Minn. After high school and working various jobs, Shirley started taking classes training to work as a laboratory aid. She continued with classes and work until she became a clinical laboratory scientist. Throughout her childhood
and working experiences, Shirley developed her creativity to think through problems and various
scenarios. This creativity led her to eventually visualize scenes for books and write them down. Shirley found mowing the lawn on her farm is a wonderful outlet to formulate these stories and characters.
She says, “I have a thousand hours of lawn mowing in that book!”
Shirley’s second book, For Reasons of the Heart, is the intriguing story of a Mafia Don and his encompassing control on the lives of a woman and her family. The relationships that Shirley develops in this book are “For Reasons of the Heart.” This book is set in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Both books are available on Amazon in three formats, Kindle EBook, paperback, and hardcover.
Although 90 year old Shirley Ferraro is enduring a terminal illness, she is writing a third book that her fans are eagerly looking forward to! Shirley lives in Rice Lake, Wis.
