A Grand Rapids attorney has been charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct in Aitkin County relating to accusations that he raped a client and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions as well as made sexual advancements toward another client and a former co-worker.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim hired Jesse Powell because she had a restraining order against her husband and they were going through a divorce. The victim stated she was always the only person at his office when she was there. The complaint reports that the first incident occurred on March 2, 2021 when Powell pressed himself against her body. During a second mediation meeting, the victim states that Powell pulled her into him for a hug and touched her breasts. On June 3, 2021, the complaint reports that the victim went to Powell’s office and he forced himself inside her. On July 28, 2021, the victim went to deliver paperwork to Powell’s office for a pretrial and he suggested they have sex then tried to kiss her. Further, on August 2, 2021, according to the criminal complaint, Powell met with the victim again and put his right hand over her throat. He did not choke her but applied pressure and then slapped her buttocks twice with his hand. That was the last time the victim met with Powell and she hired a new attorney.
Investigators later learned that another victim had hired Powell to represent her case in September 2020 and during visits he made sexual advancements. The complaint further states that when Powell was working as an Assistant Itasca County Attorney from 2016 to 2020 he made frequent inappropriate comments about a female co-worker’s attire.
Powell faces one count of Criminal Sex Conduct - third degree - Force or Coercion with a penalty of up to 15 years in jail and/or $30,000 fine; and four counts of Criminal Sex - fifth degree - Nonconsensual Sexual Conduct all with one year in jail and/or $3,000 fines.
Victims are asking that if there are any other potential victims who have not made a report to the authorities to consider coming forward. They are working with advocates and Aitkin County Sheriff Investigator Steve Cook as well as the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board of Minnesota who work to protect the public from harm from unethical lawyers.
In a statement provided to the newspaper, the victims said, “Jesse Powell victimized us at a time when we were vulnerable and when we needed his help in court. Now we have to go to court because of his inappropriate sexual misconduct and sexual assault of us. We need justice.”
Potential victims should contact the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board at 651-296-3952 or the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 218-927-7435.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.