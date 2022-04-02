Unique art program benefits Guitars for Vets, an organization dedicated to providing the healing power of music and community
Local rosemaling artist Michelle Carlson will soon have her artwork on display at an art gallery in California through the Operation String Arts program for Guitars for Vets.
A 501(c)3 non-profit, Guitars for Vets works to bring relief to struggling veterans with the healing power of community and music.
“Over the past twelve years, our organization has refined a guitar instruction program aimed at providing Veterans struggling with physical injuries, PTSD, and other emotional distress a unique therapeutic alternative,” as stated on the Guitars for Vets website. “Guitars for Vets pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers.”
Guitars for Vets was co-founded by Milwaukee guitar instructor Patrick Nettesheim and Vietnam-era Marine Dan Van Buskirk. Originally starting in Milwaukee, Wis., there are chapters all over the United States now including in the Minnesota cities of St. Paul, Minneapolis, St. Cloud and Duluth.
Operation Art Strings seeks to bring awareness to the Guitars for Vets organization by taking guitars that are no longer in use and giving them new life with the skills of artists. Artists from around the country transform the guitars with their own art. These guitars are sold or featured in galleries with all sales going to support Guitars for Vets.
Carlson applied and was accepted into the Operation Art Strings program last fall. Her guitar art work is titled, “Nordic Bloom,” and is the first guitar in the program to be painted with a rosemaling design.
“I just thought that was a neat way to bring artists in with that mission,” Carlson commented.
Carlson has been a traditional rosemaler for 30 years in northern Minnesota. She is a part of two rosemaling groups—Twin Ports Rosemaling Society and the Wisconsin State Rosemaling Association.
“My studio is full of unique Norwegian styled woodenware including tines, grautambars, clocks, corner cabinets and plates of all sizes,” Carlson shared.
Rosemaling is a form of decorative Norwegian folk art. The art form flourished for about 150 years in rural Norway around the 1750s.
“This folk art originated in Norway over 250 years ago and then brought to America with immigrants in the early 1900s,” Carlson explained. “The many Norwegian rosemaling styles originate from the valley where they were painted. Rosemaling designs were also used to decorate the dark interior walls and ceilings of the homes.”
There are 16 different styles of rosemaling. Carlson focused on doing the Telemark rosemaling style on the guitar she painted. According to Carlson, the style is asymmetrical, painted with Acanthus styled scrolls, flowers, decorative line work, and is one of her favorite designs.
Rather than being sold right away, Carlson’s guitar, along with about a dozen others, will be featured in The University Club in San Diego, California from July-October 2022.
“In this showcase Operation Art Strings hopes to represent different art forms and artists through these art guitars. Operation Art Strings is about transforming these guitars into beautiful and unique works of art whatever it may be,” said Einhorn. “Michelle’s guitar design is not only elegant but it also works with the body and shape of the guitar. She used her skills to enhance the beauty of a musical instrument, all while showcasing the art form of rosemaling.”
“I was just thrilled to be chosen to do a guitar even if it would have been auctioned off, that would have been great,” Carlson stated. “It would have been just fun to be able to be a part of it, expose the rosemaling. But even more so to be a part of the gallery.”
Being able to share the art of rosemaling with people all over the country is another bonus for Carlson. She also encouraged other artists to look into working with Operation Art Strings.
“If other artists in the area have interest, please reach out to them,” said Carlson. “They are always looking for artists that might want to donate a guitar and be a part of what they are doing.”
Carlson shares more about her process and her artwork on TikTok @michguy, and on Etsy at Nordic Gal Designs. She also noted that the Twin Ports Rosemaling Society will be hosting a one day Norwegian Folk Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Proctor.
For more information about Guitars for Vets, visit their website at guitars4vets.org
