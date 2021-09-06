Cap Baker Lions Club hosted and served a spaghetti dinner on Aug. 16, for approximately 80 hungry, polite young men from the Itasca Community College Football Team.
Community service is the focus of the Lions Club, and with this year being Cap Baker Lions 100th anniversary, the dinner was a kickoff to their goal of one hundred “Acts of Kindness.”
Pictured, from left, are Lions members Paul Holland, Kerry Lallak, President Mark Lallak, Ann Clark, Mike Smith, Debbie Vergin, Joe Maurer, Cindy McNichols, Kevin McNichols, Lana Bjorgum, Steven Schaar, Ann Smith, Bonnie Feyereisn, Bonnie Holmes, Brian Vergin.
