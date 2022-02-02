Life is slower, quieter in the woods

Editor’s note: Lena Morgan raced in the 38th annual Beargrease 40 held this week. She trained under Jamie Nelson, of Togo, Minn.
Whooshing through the woods noiselessly and at a quick pace, leafless twigs whizzing by, stands Lena on the back runners of a lightweight wooden dogsled. “Hike”, she commands with all the authority a sixteen year old girl accustomed to the trail can muster. The lead dogs, slowing down to do some sightseeing (probably out of boredom), perk up their ears and pick up the pace. They get distracted but not necessarily tired. Tall and majestic Norway pines, 90 years old, stand a silent watch as the team threads its way through the forest, the only movement in this quiet, frozen place.
Dogsledding, or mushing, is rooted in the far north regions of the world where people are few and roads even fewer. Ages ago it was the best way to travel.
The land was hostile to habitation, hostile due not to other people, but because of the land itself. Summers, wonderful and exploding with vegetation due to long hours of sunshine, were too short. Winters wore on too long, with short days and long nights, snow, scarce food, and, most of all, COLD, bitter, relentless, threatening to existence, cold. Yet some tough souls lived an entire lifetime there, and dogs pulling sleds enabled hunting, trapping and everything else associated with survival.
Now mushing lives on in hearty souls in Canada, the northern U.S., Europe and Russia, who brave the woods and frozen lakes on sleds pulled by their well trained huskies. These dogs are strong, smart, self-willed, and full of energy. They run through snow and thirty below weather as though it has no effect on them. Their human passengers — and leaders — may have to bundle up in warm clothing, but they traverse the cold as if it were as comfortable as a walk on a sunny beach. To sleep on the trail they lay in the snow and let the wind drift more over them until they are covered and shielded from the wind, “snug as a bug in a rug”. In the morning they break up through their snowy blankets raring to go. They love to run. They will run 30 miles and wonder why you are stopping them. After 50 miles they will be willing to rest — for a while. Animal strength is different than ours.
Lena Morgan, from a few miles north of Virginia, began her career as a four year old, harnessing any dog the family had to a sled and getting him to pull her around the yard. For harness (not waiting for anyone to help), she concocted a collection of ropes, straps and belts cobbled together with complicated knots only a four year old could invent, but she made it work. Then she kept working on her dog till he knew what to do. Children can do that. You just have to stand back and watch if you don’t believe it. She inherited her plucky character and love for animals from her mom and her diligence from her dad. It was a signal of a will power that would continue to this day.
Mushers are a breed of people that deal with what happens. When things go bad in the woods one handles what comes. At twenty below and ten miles from anywhere, no one else can help when you get in trouble. Then you either handle it — or are overcome. You can sit in the snow and sulk when something breaks on your sled, or your dogs, after a stupid fight, get all tangled and can’t run — or you can figure a way to handle it and get going again. If you sit there long enough angry at the things life has thrown your direction, you will freeze to death. Reality. You might be right to be angry, but you will still die. The survivor will deal with it and get going again. Such are mushers. They have all faced impossible problems. Quite a few times. They come from all walks of life and all professions — mechanics, farmers, doctors, veterinarians, train engineers, teachers, plumbers, mothers, grandmothers — all of whom have a certain toughness of character. Many may not be the type to stand in front of a crowd and give a rousing speech, but they are tough and are the ones who can quietly get the job done.
Lena finally talked her dad into getting a real sled dog, a Siberian husky, when she was 12 years old. They had to drive clear to St. Cloud, to where Lena had somehow talked the owner of a nice husky down to $200 from $450. The owner was surprised when she found out she had been dealing with a twelve year old! “Flash” was a beautiful young male. Several months later Lena convinced her dad they needed a female husky so they could start building a team, and “Cargo” now joined the family. She then reasoned that if they were to have puppies they should be married, so one warm summer afternoon she dressed them up and performed a wedding ceremony for them at the end of our dock. With her family in attendance as witnesses the dogs sat there obediently while she read them their vows. An onlooker may have gotten the impression the dogs were not all that interested in the whole event, but Lena made them pay attention anyhow. They did appear to enjoy the dog treat wedding cake she had made for them.
Not long after that came the first litter of puppies, and the team was expanding. She was on her way. Then she traded for some older dogs that could pull a sled while the puppies grew strong enough to do so. She made sure all the dogs got checked out by the vet. Dr. Aluni encouraged her and taught her a lot about keeping them healthy.
With the older dogs she had more litters and pretty soon had a good team. Online she met Kennedi, a young lady musher who taught her many things about dogs and even gave her an older husky to add to her team. She met other mushers who were kind to her and sold her some of their good used harnesses and other equipment at a very low price. By the time she was 14 she had become a regular customer with Dr. Aluni because of all the dogs she had.
Her twin brother, Matt, or else her dad, would ride shotgun for her on the trails in the woods. On a snow machine they would stay just far enough ahead or behind to be out of sight of the dogs, but they were only seconds away if she needed help. Two winters ago it got so cold in January — 40 to 45 below — that the schools were closed for three days. On the third day it warmed up to 25 below, and she announced she was going to take the dogs for a run. Matt gave her time to get the dogs hooked up and get a head start before following her. Before he got going she returned home. All by herself, on foot, and a little battered up. Somehow she had gotten knocked off the sled in the woods. After tumbling painfully to a stop and with a bruised shoulder, she saw the sled and the dogs speeding down the trail — without her! And there was no way of catching them if they did not stop on their own. They did not stop.
Her dad was due home from work shortly, so they waited. By now it was dark, and nobody really wanted to go out into the nighttime woods under those conditions. Still, we were all concerned about the dogs. What if they veered off the trail and got tangled up in the woods? They could never get loose. What if wolves got them? They would be easy prey, all tied up. Lena and her dad bundled up warm and took off on his sled down the trail. When after two hours they were still not back, we all got concerned. At 25 below and deep in the woods, things can turn into an emergency real quick. And what could we do for them? Anyone who tried to help, even emergency responders, would be in danger themselves. Finally they returned, so cold they were shaking. Good thing we had a sauna in our basement to warm dad back up quick! They had followed the tracks 10 miles down the trail without being able to catch up with them. Realizing their own danger they turned back and made it safely home.
Lena put out word on the internet, on all the methods teenagers use, asking for help. She told me, her grandfather, that she had 300 responses. I said, “What good is that, 300 responses from all over the country?” She said, “No, that’s from around here.” I was kind of shocked.
There was nothing to do, though, but wait for morning. Someone from fifteen miles away called and said one of the dogs had shown up at her house and had come to her when she called. We thankfully went and got her. Lena was afraid for her dogs, and it was touching how helpful people were. Someone else called and said they heard wolves or maybe dogs howling way off in the woods. Wolves don’t usually stay in one spot so long, so they decided they must be dogs. We drove there right away, but they were no longer howling and we could not find them. It was two more days and many more phone calls from helpful people before we finally found them. Lena and Matt (carrying a twenty gauge shotgun) ran ahead down a snowmobile trail toward the barking. Grandfather could not keep up. Two miles down the trail and 30 feet into the woods the dogs and sled were tangled in the trees. They began cutting them loose instead of untangling them to save time. Suddenly, as Lena later told it, the hair on the back of her neck stood up and she had this feeling they were being watched. They finished cutting the last one loose, left the sled for later, and got out of there as fast as they could. Never did know if anything was really there, but they did not care to stick around and find out. Not much could have been out there in the two and a half foot deep snow in the woods except a wolf or a lynx — or a pack of wolves — or one of those mountain lions nobody has ever seen! A person’s imagination can really get going if you let it.
To our amazement, the dogs were full of energy and ran around us in circles jumping up and down like happy puppies. Four days without food in extremely cold weather had not seemed to faze them. That year she ran her first event, the Junior Beargrease, and had fun doing it.
Through her grandfather the next summer she met two experienced mushers in Ely, Tom Jewell and Joan Luhta. They told her all sorts of useful things about handling dogs on the trail, training them and knowing what to expect from them. Joan told her to contact Jamie Nelson, of Togo, Minn., and go to her “boot camp” for mushers. Jamie had won the Beargrease four times and really knew how to handle dogs and take care of them. In addition to winning she also won awards for having her dogs arrive in the best shape at the end of a race. Lena, her dad, and her team went to the several day boot camp and got real “hands on” training plus the privilege of getting to know Jamie. “Best money I ever spent,” said Lena, as though she were an old and wise investor. Since then Jamie has helped her with many questions she has had and let her come up and run on her trails. One of Jamie’s friends, Dusty Klaven, also took Lena under her wing, and this past summer coached her and even sold her several Alaskan huskies, Cracker, Curly, Moe, and Lurch, at a very good price to strengthen her team.
In the winter of 2020, she entered the Apostle Islands sled dog race, the Northern Pines race in Iron River, Wisconsin, the Mid-Minnesota, the Wolf Track Classic in Ely, and the Dog Days of March on the Gunflint Trail. Her handlers, twin brother Matt and his friend, Gavin Folstad, helped at every race. Handlers keep the high energy dogs under control while getting harnessed up and making their way to the start gate. During the season she coached her eight year old sister, Carmen, to prepare for the Junior Beargrease “Cub Run”. On a cold and blustery day in January, and after a heavy snowfall the family drove on highways with only one lane plowed to Two Harbors for the event. Children as young as four drove their teams and sleds through the course. Simply finishing the race was an accomplishment for many of them. Carmen finished with her dogs, Vixy and Moose, pulling faithfully but came through the gate with only one boot! The other had pulled off in the crusty snow when she had pushed her sled to help the dogs. A later musher picked it up for her. Probably not that many racers have finished a race stocking-footed.
A sad thing happened the day before the Apostle Islands race. Lena’s good friend, Aubrey Klingfuss, who helped her run and train the dogs, had a heart condition but insisted on living a normal life like other teenagers. She and Lena were playing in the fresh, deep snow the day before the race when Aubrey grew tired and laid down on the ground. We called 911. Aubrey passed away in the ambulance before they ever made it to the hospital. Lena was crushed — as were her family and the rest of us. She considered not going to the race, but in the end decided she should go. Lena’s grandmother quickly sewed her a small banner to put on her dogsled: “Racing for Aubrey”.
Other race events came nearly every weekend. Many of the adult mushers kindly gave Lena valuable advice about not going too fast down steep hills, not letting the dogs run too fast at the beginning of the race and tire themselves out, and keeping a pace suited to the length of the race, 8-12 miles per hour for long races, faster for sprints. Once she placed third, but often just finishing the race was challenge enough. Another time she won the coveted “Red Lantern” award. She hopes to not win that one this year, as it goes to the last place finisher to help her see in the dark!
So many things can go wrong on the way to developing a good team. She knows the personality and strengths of each dog. Some are good pullers, and some just trot along with the crowd, contributing nothing or, worse, laying down on the trail. Certain ones fight each other and cannot be paired together. Some can’t learn the commands but are strong pullers. Some have chewed expensive tow lines in two! Learning to deal with it all is part of the challenge, and the good mushers have it figured out. Many that enter the races do not seem to be as concerned about winning as they are about just enjoying being on the trail and being with the other teams. Last year one experienced musher lost his sled, and the man about a quarter of a mile ahead saw the driverless team trotting toward him. Stopping his sled and anchoring it in place he caught the team, then waited for the musher to catch up on foot. That man thanked him, got his sled back and went on to win the race! Go figure. The other man got a “good sportsmanship” award that evening, and everybody had a good laugh. Dogsledding is a family sport, too. Many younger couples take part and bring their small children to the events.
Lena plans to run the Beargrease 40 mile event this year, and hopes to work her way to the 120 mile next year, and the 300 mile sometime after that. Her father’s employer, L&M Radiator of Hibbing, kindly sponsored her to enter. Most mushers appreciate help from sponsors, as food for the dogs is a continuing expense. The family thought an anorak, the Eskimo style parka, would be a good thing to get for Lena. After finding out how expensive a good one was, her grandmother made her one, complete with fur around the hood. More races follow in February. Having learned that Alaskan huskies are faster than Siberians (except for the specially bred ones) she has gradually switched her team over to them.
Lena says, “I love being in the woods. I am happy there and could stay there all day.” Life is slower in the woods, quieter, the wind and noise of the world, left behind. Nothing is so quiet as certain days when the hush of a snowfall amidst the dark green pines muffles every sound. There the silent voices of the spruces and balsams point ever so faithfully skyward toward their Lord, “still, small voices”, for us to perceive. So mused another granddaughter, five year old Chloe, several years earlier on a ski trek into the woods during such a snowfall but using slightly different words. “I never want to leave this place,” she said softly. So says their grandfather.
