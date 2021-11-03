Saturday, Nov. 6 marks the return of the Holiday Book Boutique. Covid 19 had brought some changes to library services, meeting rooms and hours but the Friends of the Library is back with its Holiday Book Boutique. Rather than at the library, the Boutique will be held at Community Presbyterian Church. The sale on Saturday, Nov. 6 is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a large selection of gently-used books, cookbooks, puzzles and CDs. There will be a special display of holiday books as well as lots of books for children. There will also be a bake sale. Apple cider and cookies will be served and guests may register for a gift basket.
Money raised at the sale goes to support programs at the Grand Rapids Area Library. The first Holiday Book Boutique was held in 2018 and the Boutique and other Pop-Up Book Sales received the Eve Nordley Prize, given annually by the Minnesota Association of Library Friends. The award is given for an innovative project of library support. This fall Grand Rapids Friends received second place in the Nordley Award for their sale of notecards featuring the artwork of Adam Swanson. The Nordley Award is given for a creative project that can be replicated by other library friends groups. A few boxes of the cards remain and would make wonderful Christmas gifts.
The mission of the Grand Rapids Library Friend is to support the library and staff, the library’s mission, and to enhance the library’s resources and services. Anyone who makes a financial contribution to FOL is considered a member. Membership information will be available at the sale.
