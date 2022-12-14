With a winter storm warning forecasted for this week, the Itasca County and City of Grand Rapids snowplow fleets are poised to hit the roads and streets.

According to Itasca County Engineer Karin Grandia, her transportation department oversees the snow removal on more than 1,500 miles of county roads. The county operates 38 plow trucks and 17 motor graders to remove all the precipitation. If you figure in the fact that it may take numerous passes to completely clear the roads of snow and those equipment drivers are logging many miles and hours after a significant snow event.


