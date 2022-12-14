With a winter storm warning forecasted for this week, the Itasca County and City of Grand Rapids snowplow fleets are poised to hit the roads and streets.
According to Itasca County Engineer Karin Grandia, her transportation department oversees the snow removal on more than 1,500 miles of county roads. The county operates 38 plow trucks and 17 motor graders to remove all the precipitation. If you figure in the fact that it may take numerous passes to completely clear the roads of snow and those equipment drivers are logging many miles and hours after a significant snow event.
As Grandia explained, the county will typically not dispatch snowplows until after a snowfall has stopped. However, during extended periods of snowfall, exceptions may be made.
“Snowplows will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. If a snowfall stops during regular working hours, plows may be dispatched at that time. If the snowfall stops during the night, or early morning hours, snowplows may be dispatched before the normal start of work time. Weekend plowing will be handled in a similar fashion,” said Grandia.
Because every snow event is different, the time it takes to remove snow from the system varies depending on conditions.
“Air temperature, road temperature, snowfall amount, blowing snow and duration of the snowfall all impact the amount of time it takes for our crews to complete a first pass on our roads,” added Grandia who explained that county has a three phase system for clearing roads: First, making the road passable, then widening and deicing. Lastly, the trucks will work at cleaning up intersections and removing ice and slush off the roadways.
The county’s snowplow drivers have an average of more than 10 years experience working snow events.
The City of Grand Rapids employs its own plowing crews. According to Matt Wegwerth, Grand Rapids Public Works Director and City Engineer, Grand Rapids operates nine roadway plows, four pickup plows for alleys and parking lots and three sidewalk/trail machines with a total of 16 full-time and part-time employees.
All of these drivers have set routes. They typically start at 4 a.m. when the snow event warrants plowing. To help expedite the process of clearing city streets, residents are asked to follow the city’s parking ordinance which requires vehicle owners to remove their vehicles from streets when plowing takes place.
“This really is a safety issue,” said Grand Rapids Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar. “Once the street crews can get the streets plowed, curb to curb, so that fire trucks and other emergency vehicles can get through, residents can again park on the street.”
With the unpredictability of snowstorms, the public should keep in mind that streets will generally be plowed when there is a snowfall of two or more inches.
“It is the responsibility of each vehicle owner to have their vehicle off the street at any time when snowplowing can reasonably be expected, regardless of whether or not notification of plowing is provided,” said Public Works Director Matt Wegwerth. “If in doubt, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 326-3464, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the Itasca County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at 326-3477 (after hours) for the latest information on snow plowing plans.”
Reminder on safety: Give plows space when on the roadways. Plows regularly stop and backup, and cannot always see behind. If you are behind a plow, assume they can’t see you.
Motorists should prepare for snow-covered road conditions in portions of Minnesota as the winter storm is expected to bring snow to the region Wednesday, which means travel could be difficult.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of northeastern Minnesota with snowfall amounts that could reach 2 to 5 inches.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation encourages motorists to check 511mn.org before they travel to see current road conditions and view highway and snowplow cameras along their route.
“Motorists need to be prepared for changing road conditions to be sure their drive is safe and uneventful,” said Steve Lund, MnDOT maintenance engineer. “When driving near snowplows, remember to be patient and give our operators plenty of room to work so that they can improve road conditions and help you get where you need to be.”
If travel is necessary, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety recommends everyone in the vehicle is dressed for the cold weather. Motorists should keep blankets, water, food, phone chargers and an emergency kit in your vehicle.
Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:
· Don’t drive distracted.
· Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. They also may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.
· Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
· Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
· Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
· Turn off the cruise control.
· Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.