The Minnesota Senate this week passed a series of budget bills to fund state government for the next biennium. The Judiciary & Public Safety, Education, State Government, and Tax bills passed with bipartisan support. Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids) voted for each of the budget bills and released the following statement:
“This session at the Senate we were really focused on delivering on Minnesotan’s main priorities,” Eichorn said. “In these final budget bills, we invest in public safety and education while working to lower taxes. Additionally, we stopped bad proposals like tax increases and policies that would make the jobs of our law enforcement officers more difficult.”
Public Safety
The Judiciary and Public Safety budget provides constitutionally required critical funding to keep Minnesotans safe. This budget focuses on safety, providing justice to victims of crimes, and providing law enforcement, judiciary, and correctional officers the support they need to do their job.
The Public Safety budget provides significant support for first responders through pay raises for law enforcement officers and investments in training programs to help Minnesotans in the field. To keep Minnesotans safe, there are expansions included for the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams, which investigate serious crimes such as gangs and drug trafficking.
Notably, this budget prioritizes the needs of victims to get the justice they deserve by increasing penalties for heinous crimes, provides investigative resources for crimes in the National Guard, and amending statutes that prioritize the criminal over the victim. Crimes against children are particularly terrible, and this bill increases penalties for criminals who traffic children and those who create or distribute child pornography and creates a new crime with severe penalties for child torture. As seen in a Supreme Court case earlier this year, Minnesota statute is amended through this bill to close the “voluntary intoxication loophole,” giving sexual assault survivors the full support of the criminal justice system regardless of sobriety.
Taxes
The bipartisan $944 million tax bill aimed at jumpstarting the economy and helping workers and small business owners recover from COVID-19. The bill does not include any of the significant tax hikes proposed by Gov. Walz or Democrats in the House of Representatives, both of whom proposed raising taxes by over $1 billion.
The bill empowers Minnesotans and encourages economic growth with two top priorities for workers championed by Senate Republicans all year: full conformity to federal tax rules for the forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans many businesses used to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, including deductions for expenses, and full conformity for federal pandemic unemployment benefits up to $10,200.
Job creators and business owners will see lower property taxes as a result of this bill. The bill also replenishes $491 million that was borrowed from the state budget reserve two years ago and provides relief to Minnesota contractors for their June accelerated sales tax payments.
The bill also provides for $29.3 million in county aid to northern counties impacted by the Enbridge pipeline property tax valuation lawsuit. It also requires the Department of Revenue to review the process by which utility and pipeline properties are valued.
“This is a fantastic tax bill that will provide critical relief to Minnesotans,” said Eichorn. “The Senate fought against the Governor and House Democrats massive tax increase proposals and won. Additionally, we were able to deliver in getting crucial PPP tax conformity.”
“One very important priority for us this session was helping our small businesses and their workers recover from the pandemic by exempting them from state taxes on their PPP loans and unemployment,” added provision co-author David Tomassoni (DFL-Chisholm). “This bill really focuses on giving relief to the families and small businesses most impacted by the pandemic. It is important for our businesses to not just recover from the pandemic but to expand and grow.”
Education
The bipartisan Education bill fully funds E-12 schools with the largest formula increase in 15 years, emphasizes student literacy, mental health, and supporting teachers of color without burdensome mandates.
The education budget addresses the top request of public schools – money not mandates. This legislation will provide historic levels of funding as well as almost no new mandates on schools. This is the largest student formula increase in 15 years – an increase of $1.1 billion over the next four years. More than 80% of the new funding is placed on the state education formula, the money will be sent directly to local school districts allowing them the flexibility to spend on the specific needs of their districts.
“This year, as Vice-Chair of the Senate Education Committee, I worked hard to try and help our students recover from the effects of distance learning,” said Eichorn. “This budget should have a positive impact for our students. We made education a priority with historic investments while working to limit the bureaucratic mandates imposed on our schools. We also stopped MDE’s controversial social studies standards for at least two years.”
The budget bills have been passed by both the Senate and House of Representatives and await the Governor’s signature.
Freshman State Representative Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, was chief author of a provision included in the Taxes omnibus bill that provides more than $25 million in production incentives to help secure the construction of an 800,000 square foot wood manufacturing plant in Cohasset.
The plant will serve as the newest manufacturing facility for Huber Engineered Woods and is set to bring more than 150 well paying jobs to the Northland.
“When I was elected last November, I made a commitment to our community that I would come to St. Paul to fight for the Northland and help bring our best days to reality,” said Rep. Igo. “Thanks to hard work and collaboration between the City of Cohasset, Itasca County, the IRRRB, Senator Tom Bakk, Senator Justin Eichorn, and the rest of the Iron Range delegation, we were able to come together and get this done for our region. I am grateful that Huber has made the decision to invest in the best workforce in the nation—the hard-working men and women of the Iron Range.”
The Igo provision follows recent action by the IRRRB that provided a $15.6 million forgivable loan for the project. The loan is believed to be the largest non-mining related investment from the IRRRB in its history.
Governor Walz is expected to sign the Taxes bill in the coming days.
