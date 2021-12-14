Three of northern Minnesota’s local lawmakers attended the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch with Legislators event at the Timberlake Hotel on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The event featured Rep. Matt Bliss, Sen. Justin Eichorn, and Rep. Spencer Igo.
The three legislators gave brief introductions before fielding questions from attendees.
Sen. Eichorn said that Gov. Tim Walz has brought Washington D.C. politics to Minnesota and he expects 2022 to be a politically driven year. He mentioned that neither of the three legislators present have been able to meet with Gov. Walz yet.
Sen. Eichorn then talked about his proposal to return the state’s $7.7 billion surplus to its citizens. In a statement released earlier this month, Eichorn said Minnesota should give Minnesotans the money back.
“This budget surplus shows that our government is taking way too much money from the pockets of Minnesotans,” Sen. Eichorn wrote. “We need to give taxpayers their money back. With rising costs and inflation, let’s give Minnesotans the relief they’ve earned. This includes prioritizing my bill to eliminate the unfair Social Security tax and looking at ways to create a tax climate that better supports Minnesota job creation.”
Tamara Lowney of the Itasca Economic Development Corporation stated that the accessibility of local legislators has been a tremendous help and asset to the county and northern Minnesota.
Discussion then shifted to energy mandates throughout the state and the announced plans for Huber Engineered Woods to open a new production facility in Cohasset.
Rep. Igo is a member of the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee. He mentioned that during virtual meetings, bills enforcing energy mandates move quickly with little discussion.
“Any kind of mandate that comes from the state government on how energy policy should be decreed is crazy,” Rep. Igo said. “ ...We want different renewable sources of energy, but we all want it a different way and we should be able to work with our local co-op and our companies to make that happen. It shouldn’t come from whoever’s in charge of the energy committee.”
In an online energy committee meeting earlier this year, Rep. Igo was told he was limited to 15 seconds to ask a question.
“That means everyone who is in this room who is my constituent got 15 seconds down in St. Paul to talk about something that could be life or death when it comes to Boswell in Itasca County,” Igo said. “We need to stop that mentality and start talking together about addressing these concerns and get back to how free markets and communities drive what works best for them.”
The legislators also fielded questions regarding local school districts, the Canisteo Mine Pit, the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Pipeline, affordable housing, and economic development in Itasca County.
When asked what their constituents can do to help, Igo encouraged people to spread a message of happiness and inspiration. The three legislators also shared similar thoughts about staying informed and up-to-date.
“Stay engaged,” Eichorn said. “Help us push our rural message.”
“We don’t know about all the issues, so keep us informed,” Bliss said. “Send an email. If you want a response, put a phone number at the bottom.”
