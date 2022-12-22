The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced today that Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota will receive a Technology Initiative Grant (TIG) in the amount of $299,866. Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) will use this funding to strengthen its use of technology in providing services to low-income Minnesotans with civil legal needs.
Established in 2000, the TIG program distributes grants annually to legal services providers. This year, LSC is awarding 33 Technology Initiative Grants totaling $4,679,135 to 29 legal services organizations across the country.
“In the face of our country’s vast justice gap, legal aid providers are constantly looking for tools that will help them provide increased legal assistance to more low-income Americans in critical need,” said LSC President Ronald S. Flagg. “LSC’s Technology Initiative Grants empower our grantees to use technology in innovative ways that strengthen legal services for families facing issues like eviction, domestic violence and natural disasters.”
LSC has awarded 859 grants since the program’s inception—totaling more than $81 million to fund legal technology projects. Grant recipients have used this funding to enhance cybersecurity, build educational platforms, strengthen program capacity and support the work of pro bono attorneys.
LASNEM will use the grant to enhance the software that powers the Minnesota Legal Kiosk Project and create new step-by-step legal guides to help kiosk users and other low-income Minnesotans across the state. LASNEM was part of a legal aid coalition that deployed a network of over 270 legal kiosks across Minnesota to create access points for people during the pandemic. This project will further develop the self-help resources available through the network of kiosks and enhance access for all residents in need of assistance.
Senator Tina Smith congratulated LASNEM on receiving TIG funding.
“Everyone deserves access to quality legal aid services,” said Sen. Smith. “This funding will expand access to legal kiosks across the state and help ensure everyone who needs legal help, particularly underserved Minnesotans, can access it. I have long supported LSC and applaud them for their work on this issue.”
