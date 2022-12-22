The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced today that Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota will receive a Technology Initiative Grant (TIG) in the amount of $299,866. Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota (LASNEM) will use this funding to strengthen its use of technology in providing services to low-income Minnesotans with civil legal needs.

Established in 2000, the TIG program distributes grants annually to legal services providers. This year, LSC is awarding 33 Technology Initiative Grants totaling $4,679,135 to 29 legal services organizations across the country.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments