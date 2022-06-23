As a heat wave makes its way across Minnesota this week, Lake Country Power is offering its members advice on how to stay cool at home without running up their electric bill.
“These times when people in our community are using more electricity all at once — in this instance to stay cool — are called ‘peak hours,’” said Tracy Peterson Wirtanen, LCP chief financial officer. “The cost to provide power ends up being higher due to increased demand. By conserving energy use during this period of high temperatures, you’ll not only be saving yourself money, but you’ll be helping maintain the reliability of our regional electric grid by reducing stress on it.”
Here are a few easy ways to conserve energy for the benefit of yourself and your neighbors:
• Adjust your thermostat by raising it to 78 degrees during the day
• Use ceiling fans to create a wind-chill effect that will make the air feel cooler to the skin
• Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes or shades
• Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible
• Turn off lights, computers and other electronics when not in use
• Run large appliances at night (e.g., dishwashers, laundry machines)
• Use a microwave oven instead of a regular oven
• Remember to keep your body cool, too, by drinking plenty of water.
If you are unable to afford your cooling costs, weatherization or energy-related home repairs, reach out to Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 and ask about energy assistance programs that may be available.
Another option to save on energy costs is by enrolling in Lake Country Power’s Energy Wise® programs like cycled air conditioning and water heating. These loads are controlled for a period of hours on high-demand days in exchange for a lower energy rate.
“We depend on the flexibility of our Energy Wise® programs, and the membership, to avoid paying higher market costs during times when demand for electricity is high,” said Barbara Schmit, LCP manager of member service. “These programs also help avoid transmission and substation equipment from reaching thermal limits during extreme heat.”
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.
