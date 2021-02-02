The American Legion Post 476 hosts its 21st annual ice fishing contest on Lower Lawrence Lake on Saturday from Noon – 3 p.m.
Entry fee is five dollars with a 100 percent payback. Door prizes and concessions will be available.
Contestants will be required to auger their own holes for fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.