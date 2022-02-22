Updated DNR management plan expected in coming weeks
A pair of Northeastern Minnesota legislators have their sights set on creating a potential wolf hunting season.
Rep. Dave Lislegard, (DFL) Aurora (chief author), and Rep. Rob Ecklund (DFL) International Falls, introduced legislation in the House earlier this month (HF 2787), which, if passed, would require the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to “prescribe an annual open season for wolves.”
While similar bills introduced in 2021 in the House and Senate to create a hunt (HF 829, SF 600), and to block one (HF 1489, SF 1144), went nowhere last session, Lislegard, for one, said the “data supports a managed wolf hunt” and that he believes the DNR will see this as something that needs to move forward.
“Greater Minnesota has seen an explosion in the wolf population that has desecrated the moose and the deer populations. In years past, hunters would see wolves move in and move back out periodically, but now, you see full blown packs everywhere,” Lislegard said by email this week. “The state of Minnesota has an obligation to have a managed wolf hunt, if only in certain areas where it is needed. If we don’t have a managed wolf hunt, the public will manage it themselves. And that's not a threat; that's just common sense. It's possible there are only certain areas in the state that will require a wolf hunt to manage the overpopulation.”
The gray wolf had been protected for more than 45 years under the Endangered Species Act of 1973. They were listed in 1974 when fewer than 1,000 remained — all of them in Northeastern Minnesota — after centuries of unregulated hunting, trapping and poisoning.
In 2020, under direction from former President Donald Trump, The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced that the gray wolf would be delisted from the federal endangered species list. The delisting became official on Jan. 4, 2021, allowing for individual state agencies to once again assume management of the species.
It was one of the few Trump administration moves also supported by current President Joe Biden. In August, 2021, attorneys for his administration asked a federal judge in California to reject a lawsuit from wildlife advocates that seeks to restore protections. Earlier that year, FWS spokeswoman Vanessa Kauffman said in a statement that the gray wolf "has exceeded all conservation goals for recovery."
Wolf management plan
Lislegard and Ecklund’s bill reads: “The season, restrictions, and any other requirements must be consistent with the goals identified in the wolf management plan adopted under section 97B.646” and “The commissioner must annually consult with the commissioner of agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, before determining the season, restrictions, and other requirements of the open season required under this section. The consultation must include a review of available data on wolf depredation on livestock and pets and other incidents of human conflict.”
DNR officials have been working to update the state’s wolf management plan, which was originally adopted in 2001, since early 2020 and officials expect to release a finalized version this year.
According to the DNR, that plan “provides the framework that guides the state’s decisions about wolf regulations, population monitoring, management, conflicts, enforcement, damage control, education, research and other issues.”
Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division, said this week by email that “the DNR will not make a decision on having a season until the plan is completed.”
To date, the agency has completed a review of the draft plan (which was released last year) with the committees formed to help the DNR with updating the plan.
They are now making revisions based on the feedback for the next draft that will go out for tribal and then public review in the spring, with a final plan to follow.
“We will consider input, make revisions and finalize the plan early summer this year,” Stark said. “We set a pretty aggressive timeline to complete the plan before we had to make adjustments as a result of COVID. We made adjustments to the process and are now on track to complete the plan by this summer. We have completed our meetings with the Technical and Advisory committees.”
Stark said a wolf season has been one of several issues stakeholders have discussed at length during the process. Other topics of concern have been depredation management, education, enforcement and research.
He also said currently there aren’t any “sweeping changes” to the management plan.
“There is updated information that affirms the commitment to assure a healthy and resilient wolf population and management to address conflicts between wolves and humans. There is updated information about wolf populations and trends, it establishes goals, objectives and strategies to address strategic issues around wolf conservation,” Stark said. “It also establishes the criteria and guiding principles for how the DNR will make a decision for wolf season.”
Support for a season
Lislegard said he has heard “overwhelming support,” for a hunting season.
“I have spoken with people across the region and state that see this not just as a growing problem, but a problem that needs to be addressed in a thoughtful, managed way,” he said.
Ecklund, who signed on to a similar bill last session, said his constituents are looking for this action.
“Folks I represent in northern Minnesota are counting on us to protect our deer population and ensure our cherished hunting traditions can be passed down from generation to generation. To do so, we must urgently address the rapidly growing population of grey wolves and work to develop a sustainable management plan,” Ecklund said. “It’s clear a wolf hunting season should be part of this solution to not just protect deer, but other wildlife, like moose, as well as livestock.”
Ecklund said he plans to work alongside hunting groups to share how important a wolf season is toward protecting the deer habitat.
“This is an emotional topic for many, and we can’t discount the deep connection Minnesotans have to wolves, especially since they were endangered for so long. I’m honored to have the International Wolf Center in my district in Ely,” Ecklund said. “But with full information, I’m hopeful my colleagues can objectively look at the issue and decide on the best path forward for everyone involved.”
This isn’t the first time the gray wolf has been delisted.
In 2012, the gray wolf was removed after a lengthy process. That ruling also returned management to the states and allowed state agencies to hold wolf trapping and hunting seasons until 2014 when a federal judge, responding to a lawsuit filed two years earlier by Howling For Wolves and The Center for Biological Diversity, ruled that the Service had erred in taking wolves off the endangered list too soon.
During that short window from 2012-2014 there were hunting seasons in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and a hunting season in 2013 in Michigan.
According to Minnesota DNR estimates, of the 915 wolves shot or trapped across Minnesota those three years, 260 (28 percent) came from northeastern Minnesota.
The DNR estimates Minnesota’s 2019-2020 wolf population at 2,700, with a 90 percent confidence interval. That means the actual number was likely somewhere from 2,244 to 3,252 statewide.
Wolf estimates after the 2012 to 2014 hunting/trapping seasons were 2,200 to 2,400.
According to figures from 2018, throughout the country there are an estimated 6,000 wolves, mostly in the upper Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountain west.
According to FWS officials, the population in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota is about 4,400 strong, with the Northern Rocky Mountains population (Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, eastern Oregon and Washington and north-central Utah) standing at around 1,700.
There are an estimated 12,000-14,000 wolves in eastern Canada and 15,000 in western Canada, each of which is connected to the adjacent gray wolf population in the US. Wolves have also begun to expand into northern California and western Oregon and western Washington.
According to the most recent formal wolf population survey in Minnesota — done in 2018 — there are approximately 465 packs in Minnesota that average a mid-winter pack size of 4.85. That number puts the population estimate at about 2,655.
Twenty years earlier, in 1988, the DNR estimated the population size to be approximately 1,521 wolves in 233 packs. In 1998 the pack size was estimated to be 385 with a population of 2,445 wolves statewide.
The DNR, along with other state agencies, conducts formal population surveys every five years but since 2013 officials have been keeping closer, less informal, yearly tabs on the animal via several methods.
In 1988, according to the DNR’s survey results, the total wolf range was about 60,299 kilometers or just over 37,000 miles. Today that range is 111,862 kilometers or nearly 70,000 miles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.