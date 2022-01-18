TUESDAY, JAN. 11
Domestic:
At 12:30 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 6:22 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 10:49 a.m., an individual on Squirrel Keepers Road in Cohasset reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 11:53 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Bridge Street in Warba. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 12:28 p.m., an individual on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 1:24 p.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 3:14 p.m., an individual on Alicia Place in rural Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:38 p.m., money was reported taken from a purse in a vehicle parked on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. In addition, it was reported that gasoline was siphoned from the vehicle. No value was given.
Theft:
At 4:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with $29.03 worth of unpaid items and was issued a citation for theft and then trespassed from the business.
Blight:
At 4:58 p.m., a case of blight was reported on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
Ar 5:06 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Warba. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
Accident:
At 8:25 a.m., a report of an accident between a grader and a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and 17th Avenue NW was reported. There were no injuries.
Violation:
At 9:56 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:13 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Sugar View Drive West in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 11:50 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Predatory offender:
At 12:24 p.m., a report was received from Highway 6 in rural Deer River in regards to a predatory offender. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At 1:57 p.m., a case of child endangerment was received from Bennett Street South in Taconite. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 2:45 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 4:19 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:07 p.m., the theft of $7 from a wallet at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 7:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Child endangerment:
At an unspecified time, it was reported that a child may have eaten a gummy bear with marijuana in it at a residence on Bennett Street South in Taconite. The child was taken to the emergency room. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13
Theft:
At 8 a.m., a purse containing items was reported taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Trespass:
At 8:41 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.
Trespass:
At 9:12 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.
Walkaway:
At 12:06 p.m., a report of an individual leaving a facility on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids was received. The individual later returned.
Accident:
At 1:21 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have hit a power pole on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids which knocked out power in that section of town. No injuries were reported.
Accident:
At 2:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:34 p.m., clothes from a community laundry room at a site on 21st Street SE were reported taken. No value was given.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:05 p.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 4:21 p.m., a runaway from a facility on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie was reported. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 4:35 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 8:17 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.