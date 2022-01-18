TUESDAY, JAN. 11

Domestic:

At 12:30 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 6:22 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Scam:

At 10:49 a.m., an individual on Squirrel Keepers Road in Cohasset reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Sexual complaint:

At 11:53 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Bridge Street in Warba. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 12:28 p.m., an individual on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 1:24 p.m., an assault was reported on First Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 2:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Threats:

At 3:14 p.m., an individual on Alicia Place in rural Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:38 p.m., money was reported taken from a purse in a vehicle parked on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. In addition, it was reported that gasoline was siphoned from the vehicle. No value was given.

Theft:

At 4:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was found with $29.03 worth of unpaid items and was issued a citation for theft and then trespassed from the business.

Blight:

At 4:58 p.m., a case of blight was reported on County Road 70 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

Ar 5:06 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Warba. No more information was available.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12

Accident:

At 8:25 a.m., a report of an accident between a grader and a vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and 17th Avenue NW was reported. There were no injuries.

Violation:

At 9:56 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 10:13 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Sugar View Drive West in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 11:50 a.m., an individual on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Predatory offender:

At 12:24 p.m., a report was received from Highway 6 in rural Deer River in regards to a predatory offender. No more information was available.

Child endangerment:

At 1:57 p.m., a case of child endangerment was received from Bennett Street South in Taconite. No more information was available.

Threats:

At 2:45 p.m., an individual on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 4:19 p.m., an individual on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:07 p.m., the theft of $7 from a wallet at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 7:15 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Child endangerment:

At an unspecified time, it was reported that a child may have eaten a gummy bear with marijuana in it at a residence on Bennett Street South in Taconite. The child was taken to the emergency room. No more information was available.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Theft:

At 8 a.m., a purse containing items was reported taken from a vehicle parked at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Trespass:

At 8:41 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.

Trespass:

At 9:12 a.m., a case of trespassing was reported at a business on 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for trespassing.

Walkaway:

At 12:06 p.m., a report of an individual leaving a facility on Highway 2 West in Grand Rapids was received. The individual later returned.

Accident:

At 1:21 p.m., a vehicle was reported to have hit a power pole on Fifth Street NE in Grand Rapids which knocked out power in that section of town. No injuries were reported.

Accident:

At 2:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:34 p.m., clothes from a community laundry room at a site on 21st Street SE were reported taken. No value was given.

Gas driveoff:

At 4:05 p.m., a gasoline driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 4:21 p.m., a runaway from a facility on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie was reported. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 4:35 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 8:17 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and no more information was available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments