THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Violation:

At 9:23 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 9:34 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 9:55 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 10:16 a.m., a dumpster was reported overflowing with garbage at a site on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.

Zoning ordinance:

At 10:16 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Zoning ordinance:

At 10:35 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported near the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 12:16 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Zoning ordinance:

At 12:22 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 12:36 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 12:52 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 1:26 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:33 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:35 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:40 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:48 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:53 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:58 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 2:58 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:05 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:09 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:17 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 3:18 p.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a theft of a substantial amount of money. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

At 3:20 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:20 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:28 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:36 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 3:50 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 4 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 4:11 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

At 4:17 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Runaway:

At 4:29 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The runaway was not located.

Domestic:

At 7:56 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Accident:

At 8:13 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Tobacco use:

At 9:09 a.m., a juvenile was ticketed at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids for tobacco use.

Accident:

At 11:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 11:31 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.

Non-sufficient check:

At 12:07 p.m., a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving a bad check for $587.81. A suspect has been located and the case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 4:17 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 4:23 p.m., an individual on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 9:59 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Domestic:

At 9:12 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 9:55 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Trespass:

At 3:13 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was given a verbal warning.

Accident:

At 11:02 p.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 61 and Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Domestic:

At 2:46 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 12:38 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 1:24 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located.

Runaway:

At 8:22 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned,

Accident:

At 9:11 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 10:46 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.

MONDAY, FEB. 14

Accident:

At 7:43 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 37 in rural Deer River.

Accident:

At 9:04 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 9:23 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 East and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 12:42 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.

Accident:

At 12:47 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and Munson Road in rural Bovey.

Theft:

At 1:39 p.m., theft of services was reported at a residence on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Garbage was placed in a dumpster with the case under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 5:22 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 7:16 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.

Accident:

At 8:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

TUESDAY, FEB. 15

Accident:

At 8:12 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Danson Road and Danson Drive in rural Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 12:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.

Juvenile tobacco use:

At 12:49 p.m., a case of a juvenile using tobacco was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 2:14 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 2:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Scam:

At 2:43 p.m., an individual on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 4:06 p.m., clothes valued at about $40 were reported taken from a residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 7:29 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 7:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SEW and 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Runaway:

At 8:41 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16

Sexual complaint:

At 1:51 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 2:26 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

Vehicle theft:

At 2:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was located where the reporting party had left it.

Scam:

At 3:19 p.m., an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 10:02 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 East and Alcorn Road in Swan River.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17

Theft:

At 6:16 a.m., it was reported that an individual was attempting to break into a money machine at a business on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. The individual was apprehended by police and did not gain entry into the machine.

Threats:

At 7:41 a.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Vulnerable adult:

At 10:52 a.m., a vulnerable adult situation was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 1:22 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a private parking lot on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 2:10 p.m.,  a business on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported an employee theft of $84.13. The individual was cited for shoplifting.

Sexual complaint:

At 3:17 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported in the county. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 3:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 3:40 p.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 5:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Gas driveoff:

At 9:56 p.m., a gas driveoff of $10 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and paid the bill.

Disturbance:

At 10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, FEB. 18

Sexual complaint:

At 3:21 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported in the county. No more information was available.

Accident:

At 6:03 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Lily Lane in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 8:07 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Scam:

At 12:58 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Disturbance:

At 1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 1:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on the Mishawaka Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Scam:

At 2:50 p.m., an individual on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 3:19 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:23 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 4:44 p.m., tarot cards were reported taken at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The cards were returned to the owner with no charges pending.

Domestic:

At 6:07 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 6:23 p.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room at Grand Itasca Hospital where an individual allegedly spit on a nurse. Charges are pending.

Domestic:

At 9:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

SATURDAY,  FEB. 19

Gas driveoff:

At 2:53 a.m., a gas driveoff of $20 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Domestic:

At 7:40 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 9:25 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Assault:

At 11:17 a.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room of Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. A patient allegedly spit foot on a nurse at the business. The  case is under investigation and the suspect must wear a “spit-hood” as a result.

Zoning/ordinance:

At 11:50 a.m., an individual on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported another  individual blowing snow onto the street. The case is under investigation.

Snowmobile accident:

At 11:52 a.m.., a snowmobile accident with injuries was reported on County Road 63, near County Road 76. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, FEB. 20

Accident:

At 12:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Disturbance:

At 5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Disturbance:

At 9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on LaPrairie Avenue in LaPrairie. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 9:43 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on Main Avenue East in Deer River. No more information was available.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

Theft:

At 12:45 p.m., a vape pen valued at $43 was reported taken from a business on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 1:19 p.m., the theft of a package was reported at a residence on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 1:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 3:25 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Domestic:

At 3:50 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.

Harassment:

At 7:37 p.m., an individual on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.

Disturbance:

At 9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fifth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

