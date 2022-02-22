THURSDAY, FEB. 10
Violation:
At 9:23 a.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fifth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Zoning ordinance:
At 9:34 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 9:55 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 10:16 a.m., a dumpster was reported overflowing with garbage at a site on 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The situation was rectified.
Zoning ordinance:
At 10:16 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 10:35 a.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported near the intersection of Third Avenue NW and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 12:16 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Zoning ordinance:
At 12:22 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 12:36 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 12:52 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 1:26 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:33 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:35 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:40 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:48 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:53 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:58 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 2:58 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:05 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:09 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:17 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:18 p.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a theft of a substantial amount of money. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
At 3:20 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:20 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:28 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:36 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:50 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 4 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 4:11 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 4:17 p.m., a violation of a zoning ordinance was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 4:29 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The runaway was not located.
Domestic:
At 7:56 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
Accident:
At 8:13 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Sixth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Tobacco use:
At 9:09 a.m., a juvenile was ticketed at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids for tobacco use.
Accident:
At 11:24 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:31 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and County Road 76 in Grand Rapids.
Non-sufficient check:
At 12:07 p.m., a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported receiving a bad check for $587.81. A suspect has been located and the case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 4:17 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 4:23 p.m., an individual on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:59 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
Domestic:
At 9:12 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 9:55 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Trespass:
At 3:13 p.m., a case of trespassing was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. An individual was given a verbal warning.
Accident:
At 11:02 p.m., a one-vehicle accident with injuries was reported at the intersection of County Road 61 and Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
Domestic:
At 2:46 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 12:38 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 1:24 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The juvenile was located.
Runaway:
At 8:22 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned,
Accident:
At 9:11 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 10:46 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, FEB. 14
Accident:
At 7:43 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 37 in rural Deer River.
Accident:
At 9:04 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Avenue NE and Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:23 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 East and Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 12:42 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Accident:
At 12:47 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the Scenic Highway and Munson Road in rural Bovey.
Theft:
At 1:39 p.m., theft of services was reported at a residence on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. Garbage was placed in a dumpster with the case under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:25 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 5:22 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 7:16 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was located.
Accident:
At 8:02 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SE and 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
Accident:
At 8:12 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Danson Road and Danson Drive in rural Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 12:04 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Juvenile tobacco use:
At 12:49 p.m., a case of a juvenile using tobacco was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:14 p.m., a traffic accident with injuries was reported on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 2:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 2:43 p.m., an individual on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:06 p.m., clothes valued at about $40 were reported taken from a residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 7:29 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 7:39 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Seventh Avenue SEW and 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Runaway:
At 8:41 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on Pleasant Street in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
Sexual complaint:
At 1:51 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 2:16 p.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:26 p.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Vehicle theft:
At 2:58 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The vehicle was located where the reporting party had left it.
Scam:
At 3:19 p.m., an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 10:02 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 2 East and Alcorn Road in Swan River.
THURSDAY, FEB. 17
Theft:
At 6:16 a.m., it was reported that an individual was attempting to break into a money machine at a business on Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. The individual was apprehended by police and did not gain entry into the machine.
Threats:
At 7:41 a.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Vulnerable adult:
At 10:52 a.m., a vulnerable adult situation was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:22 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a private parking lot on McKinney Lake Road in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 2:10 p.m., a business on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids reported an employee theft of $84.13. The individual was cited for shoplifting.
Sexual complaint:
At 3:17 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported in the county. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:23 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:40 p.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 5:53 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 9:56 p.m., a gas driveoff of $10 was reported at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and paid the bill.
Disturbance:
At 10:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, FEB. 18
Sexual complaint:
At 3:21 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported in the county. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:03 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Lily Lane in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:07 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Eighth Street NE and Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 12:58 p.m., an individual on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 1:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 1:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on the Mishawaka Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 2:50 p.m., an individual on Hale Lake Pointe in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:19 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:23 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:44 p.m., tarot cards were reported taken at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The cards were returned to the owner with no charges pending.
Domestic:
At 6:07 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 6:23 p.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room at Grand Itasca Hospital where an individual allegedly spit on a nurse. Charges are pending.
Domestic:
At 9:18 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Gas driveoff:
At 2:53 a.m., a gas driveoff of $20 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 7:40 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 9:25 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Assault:
At 11:17 a.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room of Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. A patient allegedly spit foot on a nurse at the business. The case is under investigation and the suspect must wear a “spit-hood” as a result.
Zoning/ordinance:
At 11:50 a.m., an individual on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported another individual blowing snow onto the street. The case is under investigation.
Snowmobile accident:
At 11:52 a.m.., a snowmobile accident with injuries was reported on County Road 63, near County Road 76. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, FEB. 20
Accident:
At 12:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Golf Course Road and 14th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.
Disturbance:
At 5:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 8:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 9:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on LaPrairie Avenue in LaPrairie. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:43 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on Main Avenue East in Deer River. No more information was available.
MONDAY, FEB. 21
Theft:
At 12:45 p.m., a vape pen valued at $43 was reported taken from a business on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:19 p.m., the theft of a package was reported at a residence on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 1:36 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 3:25 p.m., a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 3:50 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 7:37 p.m., an individual on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 9:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fifth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
