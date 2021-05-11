TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Assault:
At 8:37 p.m., an assault was reported at the Itasca County Jail involving two inmates. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
Sexual complaint:
At 8:56 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Motor vehicle fire:
At 11:51 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on County Road 242 in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 11:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Little Bear Lake Road in Cook. One female was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.
Domestic:
At 8:36 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Shoreview Drive in rural Grand Rapids. An adult male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Accident:
At 6:04 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch near the intersection of East Bass Lake Road and North Shoal Lake Road. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:26 a.m., the theft of undisclosed items from a residence on Womack Road in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Structure fire:
At 12:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on County Road 557 in Cook. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 2:33 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 39 in Ball Club.
Accident:
At 10:49 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 6 in rural Deer River.
Domestic:
At 6:07 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Kate Street in Marble.
Accident:
At 6:19 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. A male adult was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Theft:
At 7:42 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Property damage:
At 9:12 a.m., cigarette butts that caused discoloration to an area of a garage in the Pokegama Commons Unit was reported. No damage estimate was given.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Harassment:
At 9:43 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 11:34 a.m., credit card fraud and theft was reported by an individual on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Assault:
At 1:03 p.m., an assault was reported at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids. One individual will be charged with fifth degree assault.
Threats:
At 2:20 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 4:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 10th Street SW and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the River Road and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 6:33 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on East Bass Lake Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 7:17 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 225 in rural Bigfork. One female was arrested for violation of a court order.
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Assault:
At 9:27 a.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported an assault. No more information was available.
Motor vehicle fire:
At 1:20 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A police officer was able to extinguish the fire with use of a fire extinguisher. The Grand Rapids Fire Department also responded to the scene.
School bus stop arm:
At 1:37 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 1:37 p.m., an assault was reported at the Grand Itasca emergency room. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 6:36 p.m., a theft of medications from a vehicle on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported.
Violation:
At 6:37 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 7:50 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Sexual complaint:
At 10:26 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
Property damage:
At 8:02 a.m., an attempt was made to cut off the muffler/catalytic converter off a vehicle parked on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Property damage:
At 8:47 a.m., a door on a work trailer was damaged when entry was attempted. No damage estimate was given.
Fraud:
At 9:15 a.m., an individual on Powell Avenue In Coleraine reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 1:34 p.m., a blight report on property on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was received. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Scam:
At 1:59 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 2:53 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 5:46 p.m., a theft of $44.84 worth of items was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was cited for shoplifting.
Scam:
At 6:16 p.m., an individual on Maple Street in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:08 p.m., items were reported taken from a vehicle parked on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Harassment:
At 9:21 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 10:01 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Accident:
At 8:03 a.m., a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:09 a.m., the theft of a trailer parked on County Road 74 in Goodland was received. No value was given.
Theft:
At 8:01 p.m., the theft of a dog on Hawk Street in Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 8:49 p.m., a complaint of a sexual assault was received from Hughes Foix Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 11:04 p.m., a runaway from a location on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 11:27 p.m. a runaway was reported from a location on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:30 p.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported on Lawson Avenue in Taconite. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Structure fire:
At 12:05 a.m., a structure fire (shed) was reported on South Pinewood Drive in rural Bovey. The shed was a total loss and a garage was damaged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.