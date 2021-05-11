TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Assault:

At 8:37 p.m., an assault was reported at the Itasca County Jail involving two inmates. The case is under investigation.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Sexual complaint:

At 8:56 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Motor vehicle fire:

At 11:51 a.m., a motor vehicle fire was reported on County Road 242 in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 11:53 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Little Bear Lake Road in Cook. One female was arrested on an out-of-county warrant.

Domestic:

At 8:36 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on Shoreview Drive in rural Grand Rapids. An adult male was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Accident:

At 6:04 a.m., a motor vehicle was reported in a ditch near the intersection of East Bass Lake Road and North Shoal Lake Road. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 8:26 a.m., the theft of undisclosed items from a residence on Womack Road in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Structure fire:

At 12:03 a.m., a structure fire was reported on County Road 557 in Cook. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 2:33 a.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 39 in Ball Club.

Accident:

At 10:49 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 6 in rural Deer River.

Domestic:

At 6:07 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Kate Street in Marble.

Accident:

At 6:19 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the parking lot of a business on Highway 2 West in Cohasset. A male adult was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Theft:

At 7:42 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on the Scenic Highway in rural Bovey. No more information was available.

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Property damage:

At 9:12 a.m., cigarette butts that caused discoloration to an area of a garage in the Pokegama Commons Unit was reported. No damage estimate was given.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Harassment:

At 9:43 a.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 11:34 a.m., credit card fraud and theft was reported by an individual on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No value was given.

Assault:

At 1:03 p.m., an assault was reported at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School in Grand Rapids. One individual will be charged with fifth degree assault.

Threats:

At 2:20 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 4:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of 10th Street SW and Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Accident:

At 4:49 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of the River Road and Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

Child endangerment:

At 6:33 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on East Bass Lake Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.

Assault:

At 7:17 p.m., an assault was reported on County Road 225 in rural Bigfork. One female was arrested for violation of a court order.

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Assault:

At 9:27 a.m., an individual on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported an assault. No more information was available.

Motor vehicle fire:

At 1:20 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and 10th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A police officer was able to extinguish the fire with use of a fire extinguisher. The Grand Rapids Fire Department also responded to the scene.

School bus stop arm:

At 1:37 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect and the case is under investigation.

Assault:

At 1:37 p.m., an assault was reported at the Grand Itasca emergency room. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 5:15 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.

Theft:

At 6:36 p.m., a theft of medications from a vehicle on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids was reported.

 Violation:

At 6:37 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Domestic:

At 7:50 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Sexual complaint:

At 10:26 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Property damage:

At 8:02 a.m., an attempt was made to cut off the muffler/catalytic converter off a vehicle parked on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.

Property damage:

At 8:47 a.m., a door on a work trailer was damaged when entry was attempted. No damage estimate was given.

Fraud:

At 9:15 a.m., an individual on Powell Avenue In Coleraine reported a fraud case. The case is under investigation.

Accident:

At 12:40 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 10th Street SW in Grand Rapids.

Blight:

At 1:34 p.m., a blight report on property on Sixth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was received. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.

Scam:

At 1:59 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 2:53 p.m., an individual on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 5:46 p.m., a theft of $44.84 worth of items was reported at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A female was cited for shoplifting.

Scam:

At 6:16 p.m., an individual on Maple Street in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.

Theft:

At 9:08 p.m., items were reported taken from a vehicle parked on Harris Town Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Harassment:

At 9:21 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

Harassment:

At 10:01 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Accident:

At 8:03 a.m., a motor-vehicle accident was reported on Eighth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.

Theft:

At 8:09 a.m., the theft of a trailer parked on County Road 74 in Goodland was received. No value was given.

Theft:

At 8:01 p.m., the theft of a dog on Hawk Street in Deer River was reported. No more information was available.

Sexual complaint:

At 8:49 p.m., a complaint of a sexual assault was received from Hughes Foix Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 11:04 p.m., a runaway from a location on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.

Runaway:

At 11:27 p.m. a runaway was reported from a location on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and returned.

Vehicle theft:

At 11:30 p.m., the theft of a vehicle was reported on Lawson Avenue in Taconite. No more information was available.

FRIDAY, MAY 7

Structure fire:

At 12:05 a.m., a structure fire (shed) was reported on South Pinewood Drive in rural Bovey. The shed was a total loss and a garage was damaged.

