SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Disturbance:
At 10:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 12:01 p.m., an assault was reported at an unspecified location in Grand Rapids. The police report did not contain any more information.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:52 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 1:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Disturbance:
At 3:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported at an unlisted site in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
Juvenile disturbance:
At 5:47 p.m., a juvenile disturbance was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
Theft:
At 7:11 p.m., a box containing items from Amazon was stolen from a residence on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
Harassment:
At 2:26 p.m., an individual at a site on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas leak:
At 7:34 p.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department was called to a report of a gas leak in the kitchen of a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
Fire:
At 5:38 a.m., a report of the smell of smoke in a residence on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids was reported. The call was cancelled as it was found that a heat lamp had been left on which burned a portion of a floor in the residence.
Fraud:
At 8:39 a.m., an individual at a site on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Scam:
At 8:56 a.m., an individual at a site on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Zoning/Ordinance:
At 9:58 a.m., it was reported that junk vehicles were located on property on 17th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was left and the property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 10:17 a.m., blight was identified on property located on Old Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. A blight elimination notice was issued and the property will be monitored.
Vehicle theft:
At 11:56 a.m., a trailer valued at between $10,0000 and $12,000 was taken from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. It was reported later that the trailer was located and there was no crime.
Disturbance:
At 6:46 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 9:28 p.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
Fraud:
At 8:13 a.m., a case of fraud was reported from an unidentified location in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
Domestic:
At 9:47 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 10:20 a.m., a domestic situation was reported at a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 12:12 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 4:01 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:11 p.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
Fraud:
At 8:31 a.m., a case of fraud was reported from an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
Theft:
At 9:04 a.m., a theft was reported from an undisclosed location in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
Property damage:
At 10:54 a.m., windows at a residence on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids was reported damaged when shot with a BB gun. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Police Department report did not list any more information.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Domestic:
At 8:26 a.m., a domestic assault was reported at a site on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 11:20 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:36 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 11:50 a.m., a laundry basket full of items, valued at about $100, was reported taken from a site on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:38 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 1:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 2:04 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 7:06 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on 13th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was found that the other driver reported the accident.
Theft:
At 8:31 p.m., it was reported that three shovels and a rake were taken from a shed at a residence on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 10:09 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Domestic:
At 2:15 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 11:13 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
School bus stop arm:
At 6:06 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported at the intersection of Ninth Avenue NE and Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids. One individual was verbally warned.
Scam:
At 8:41 p.m., an individual at a site on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 9:02 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 11:20 p.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on Ninth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Harassment:
At 6:42 p.m., an individual at a site on Canal Street in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Gas problem:
At 8 p.m., the Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a gas issue at a site on Isleview Road in Grand Rapids. A leak in the regulator was found and called a company to fix the problem. Gas was shut off on the house until the issue was resolved.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Vehicle fire:
At 2:06 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported at a site on County Road 12 in Pengilly. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 1:34 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site in rural Deer River. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 11:46 a.m., a domestic argument was reported at a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:03 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Second Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Sexual complaint:
At 1:41 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received by the Grand Rapids Police Department. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 2:05 p.m., items were reported damaged at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation and no damage estimate was given.
Violation:
At 5:18 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at a site on North Mallard Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Child endangerment:
At 5:56 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 7:51 p.m., drug complaints from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids were received by the Grand Rapids Police Department. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 8:01 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, OCT. 17
Accident:
At 9:28 a.m., a light pole at a site on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids was reported to have been struck by a vehicle. It was found that the light pole was torn from its anchors by a pickup pulling a large folded-up field plow. No damage estimate was given.
Gas driveoff:
At 9:31 a.m., a gas driveoff of $92.21 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located who went back and paid the bill.
Fatality:
At 9:11 a.m., a traffic accident involving a fatality was reported at the intersection of County Road 336 and Wolf Lake Trail in rural Bovey.
Hit and run:
At 1:57 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Gas leak:
At 4:32 p.m., it was reported that gas was leaking from a vehicle at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded, put product down to absorb the gasoline and temporarily stopped the leak. The vehicle was towed to a repair shop.
Disturbance:
At 6:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported at a site on County Road 135 in Talmoon. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 9:04 p.m., property damage was reported at a site on Central Avenue in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 10:03 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported at a site on Sunny Beach Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 10:20 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
TUESDAY, OCT. 18
Accident:
At 2:28 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on County Road 4 in Spring Lake.
