THURSDAY, MARCH 25
Domestic:
At 1:25 p.m., an officer responded to a report of a domestic argument on Fraser Drive in Grand Rapids. At the time the officer arrived one party had left the apartment.
Runaway:
At 5:56 p.m., law enforcement received a call of two runaway males who left a group home on NW 20th Street in Grand Rapids. Both males were located and were picked up without incident and transported back to the group home.
Theft:
At 6:50 p.m., a fleeing shoplifter/theft suspect was reported at a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids. An officer was able to catch up with the suspect’s vehicle. Two suspects were identified and trespassed from the store for one year. Total amount of the attempted theft was $104.79.
Animal complaint:
At 7:20 p.m., officers were notified of a barking dog complaint on SE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. The dog had been on an outside chain and barking for hours.
Runaway:
At 7:27 p.m., officers received a second call from a group home on NW 20th Street in Grand Rapids again reporting a male runaway.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Theft:
At 10:16 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey staff reported plates stolen from a boat trailer at their garage located on SE Seventh Street in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
At 11:39 a.m., officers responded to a blight complaint on NE 10th Avenue in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:11 p.m., a traffic accident was reported in the parking lot of Grand Rapids High School on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids. Damage was minor and no injuries were reported.
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Domestic:
At 7:38 a.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault on NE Eighth Street in Grand Rapids.
Animal:
At 10:52 a.m., a stray boxer mix was brought to the Domestic Animal Control Facility in Grand Rapids. Later, that same day, the dog was released to its owner.
Property damage:
At 12:55 p.m., an officer responded to South Pokegama Avenue regarding damage to a billboard sign. Upon arrival, the officer was informed that a person accidentally backed into the sign with a trailer.
Disturbance:
At 2:46 p.m., an officer responded to a hotel on Pokegama Avenue South where a guest was being belligerent toward staff and asking to look at hotel video. The guest was informed he was no longer welcome at the hotel.
Theft:
At 4:56 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a store on SE 29th Street in Grand Rapids regarding a shoplifter. Asset protection advised the officer that a female suspect left the building in a car after stealing a dremel. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors on NW Eighth Street in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 10:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic argument on River Road in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, MARCH 28
Drug complaints:
At 8:46 a.m., an officer was called to a gas station on NE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids where drug paraphernalia was located in the bathroom. There are suspects in the case.
Suspicious activity:
At 11:20 a.m., an officer received information from dispatch regarding a male passed out behind the wheel in the area of NW Fifth Street in Grand Rapids. The car had severe front end damage and was smoking. A bystander, identified as an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was on the scene and had taken the keys out of the vehicle and placed them on the hood. It was believed the driver was under the influence of something.
Harassment:
At 1:16 p.m., dispatch received a call that a woman was in a car wash at NE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids when a male in a truck pulled up behind her and was revving his engine and inching up close to her car.
Threats:
At 2:30 p.m., an officer responded to a report of threats on NW Fourth Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:50 p.m., an officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on Elida Drive in Grand Rapids. Reporting party said he purchased the property two years ago and when he did, he noticed the doors would be unlocked when he returned home. He changed the locks but now has noticed a bunch of trees cut down with a majority of them left on the ground. There were no foot tracks and cuts appeared to be made by a hand chainsaw. Case is under investigation.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Zoning ordinance:
At 10:22 a.m., an officer was dispatched to a complaint on Soldiers Lane in Grand Rapids that broken bikes and other various junk had been dumped there.
Zoning ordinance:
At 2:38 p.m., an officer observed that a property on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids was in violation of the blight ordinance due to there being old indoor furniture pieces and other junk around the yard.
Hit and run:
At 3:41 p.m., an officer responded to SE Second Avenue regarding a hit and run. The reporting party stated her vehicle had a door ding in the driver side passenger door that was not there when she got to work.
Animal bite:
At 5:48 p.m., an officer responded to Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital for a report of a dog bite on a juvenile. The incident occurred on NW Third Avenue in Grand Rapids when the boy was visiting friends and family. The dog was a husky/pit mix and it bit the boy in the stomach.
Suspicious activity:
At 6:40 p.m., an officer responded to the Itasca County Family YMCA on River Road in Grand Rapids for a report of a male outside a van that appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant and a female in the van who appeared to be crying.
Missing person:
At 8:38 p.m., GRPD responded to a report of a missing 12 year old female. The juvenile was later found and returned to her residence.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
Found dog:
At 11:23 a.m., an officer responded to Donovan Drive in Grand Rapids regarding a found dog. Reporting party said it was a black German shepherd. The dog was transported to the pound without incident.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
Driving complaint:
At 11:51 a.m., an officer responded to a report of an ongoing driving complaint on Allen Drive in Grand Rapids. The reporting party stated a female driving a white SUV often does not stop at the stop sign at the NE Seventh Avenue and Allen Drive intersection. Reporting party has recorded the SUV on his Ring camera several times avoiding to stop. He is concerned for the safety of his children and other children in the neighborhood. Officer plans to watch the area for future violations.
Suspicious person:
At 12:14 p.m., the GRPD received a call regarding a suspicious person looking into windows at a home on County Road 76 in Grand Rapids. The person also snooped around the home garbage can and mailbox and then left.
Accident:
At 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a traffic accident in a parking lot on South Pokegama Avenue. One vehicle backed into another parked in the lot. Damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.
Found property:
At 3:06 p.m., a brown leather bi-fold Nike wallet was turned into the GRPD. The owner did have a name card but the number listed was no longer valid. The wallet will be kept in the Records office in hopes the owner will call or stop in to pick it up.
Stop arm violation:
At 3:13 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a stop arm violation on SE Seventh Avenue in Grand Rapids. Vehicle was a small dark sedan traveling northbound. Children were on the ground at the time of the violation.
Found dog:
At 3:16 p.m., a stray female black lab was brought to the Domestic Animal Control Facility as she was found running loose in the Stoeke Addition off River Road. Dog had no collar, tag or microchip. She was photographed and the photos placed on Facebook in an attempt to notify the owner.
Fraud:
At 3:24 p.m., an officer took a report that an individual was notified by his employer that there was an attempt to file for unemployment assistance under his name.
Stop arm violation:
At 3:29 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a stop arm violation on the 300 block of Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. Suspect vehicle was a bronze colored Ford truck. Children were on the ground at the time of the violation.
Accident:
At 5:03 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of NE Eighth Avenue and Highway 2. Damage was minimal and no injuries were reported.
Drug complaints:
At 8:23 p.m., dispatch received a call from Blandin Security Office reporting that hypodermic needles were found in the rocks between the nearby gas station and Blandin Paper Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.