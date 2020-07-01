WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17
Accident:
At 9:06 a.m., an accident with no injuries was reported on South Prairie River Road in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Escape/flight:
At 12:13 p.m., a report of escape/flight was received from Highway 46 in the Squaw Lake area. No more information was available.
Explosives/weapons:
At 3:04 p.m., a report concerning explosives/weapons was received from Highway 2 East in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
At 3:06 p.m., a report concerning explosives/weapons was received from Highway 2 East in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18
Fraud:
At 8:46 a.m., a fraud report was received from an individual on Moose Point Road in rural Grand Rapids. The individual was his business line of credit used without permission. No value was given.
Scam:
At 1:47 p.m., an individual on Wagon Wheel Court Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
At 2:06 a.m., a report of the theft of a vehicle on Pine Tree Drive in Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 5:59 a.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 2 in Swan River. The suspect was located and will pay for the gasoline.
Accident:
At 8:19 a.m., a report was received of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 549 in the Togo area. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 8:31 a.m., a burglary was reported from Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Burglary:
At 11:35 a.m., a burglary was reported from Bridge Road in Northome. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 3:38 p.m., a scam was reported from a person on County Road 149 in Squaw Lake. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 5:41 p.m., a report of a vehicle theft was received from Highway 2 in Deer River. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 7:15 p.m., a report of a runaway from a site on County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Structure fire:
At 1:57 p.m., a report of a structure fire on Sunset Point Road in Cohasset was received. No more information was available.
Fire:
At 3:33 p.m., a report of a fire on Highway 38 in rural Deer River was received. A stump and a small American flag were burned. The case is under investigation.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
Ambulance;
At 7:06 a.m., it was reported that a female had lit herself on fire at a site on Coral Road in rural Deer River. The victim was transported for medical assistance. In addition, a male also was transported for burns.
Theft:
At 9:55 a.m., a report of a riding lawnmower being taken from a business on Highway 2 in Cohasset was received. No value was given.
Accident:
At 3:21 p.m. a one-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on LaPrairie Avenue in rural Grand Rapids.
Weapon fire:
At 4:24 p.m., a report of weapon fire was received from the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Vehicle theft:
At 4:34 p.m., a report of a vehicle theft was received from Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:22 p.m., the theft of a fish tank from a site on Highway 65 in Goodland was received. No value was given.
Property damage:
At 8:47 p.m., a property damage report was received from Third Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
Harassment:
At 9:25 a.m., a harassment complaint was received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information is available.
Theft:
At 9:36 a.m., a report of stolen or lost rings was received from County Road 9 in rural Deer River. No value was given.
Domestic:
At 11:27 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on County Road 55 in rural Nashwauk.
Theft:
At 12:02 p.m., the theft of food from a residence was received from Henderson Road in Cohasset. No value was given.
Theft:
At 12:53 p.m., a theft was reported from Timberlodge Road in Warba. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 1:03 p.m., an individual on Third Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam where a Social Security number was given out. The case is under investigation.
Damage to property:
At 1:36 p.m., an individual reported that the vehicle she was driving in the parking lot of private property on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids struck a pothole which resulted in damage to a tire and rim. No damage estimate was given.
Blight:
At 1:41 p.m., a blight elimination notification was given to a residence on First Street SE in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Blight:
At 2:13 p.m., a blight elimination notification was given to a residence on Seventh Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Assault:
At 2:59 p.m., an assault was reported at the Itasca County Jail. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 3:20 p.m., a domestic assault was reported on County Road 50 in rural Bovey. The incident resulted in two individuals being arrested on charges of probation violation, obstructing and fleeing.
Accident:
At 4:01 p.m., a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NW and First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. There were no injuries nor a damage estimate.
Accident:
At 4:57 p.m., an motorcycle accident with injuries on Bluebird Drive in rural Grand Rapids was received. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 5:15 p.m., a theft on Grouse Creek Road in rural Deer River was reported. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Assault:
At 4:36 a.m., an assault was reported at the emergency room at the hospital in Grand Rapids. One male allegedly spit on hospital employees, and he also assaulted staff with his head. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 9:08 a.m., an individual reported that her vehicle was damaged while parked on Sixth Street NW. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Blight:
At 9:09 a.m., a blight elimination notification was given on a site on Fourth Street SE in Grand Rapids. The property will be monitored.
Missing person:
At 10:54 a.m., a missing person report was received from Highway 1 in Effie. The person had not been heard from in three days. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:17 p.m., a report of an accident on County Road 336 in rural Bovey with injury was received. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 1:49 p.m., a business on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of credit card fraud. No more information was available.
Damage to property:
At 2:08 p.m., a report of a female trying to rip down the George Floyd mural located at a site on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was received. No damage was reported and the case is under investigation.
Walkaway:
At 2:13 p.m., a walkaway was reported from a facility on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Threats:
At 3:59 p.m., a report of threats was received from Highway 38 in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Damage to property:
At 4:31 p.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a white substance spread over his vehicle. It appears to be excrement from a bird but the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 4:59 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Property damage:
At 10:51 a.m., a report of property damage was received from Fifth Avenue in Calumet. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:58 p.m., an accident with injuries on Green Rock Road in Side Lake was received. No more information was available.
Runaway:
At 3:29 p.m., a runaway from a location on Highway 169 in Hill City was reported. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 4:48 p.m., a report was received from an Eveleth police officer that his badge was stolen while in the area of Gibbs Park Road in rural Bovey. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Accident:
At 8:05 a.m., an accident was reported at the intersection of the River Road and County Road 91 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on County Road 261 in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 10:50 a.m., a report of property damage on Highway 38 in Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 3:24 p.m., a report of property damage at the ball diamond in Effie was received. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:09 p.m., a report of property damage at the intersection of County Road 14 and North Division Avenue in Bigfork was received. No more information was available.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28
Domestic:
At 7:32 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on North Hummingbird Drive in rural Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Gas driveoff:
At 12:19 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported from a business on Highway 2 in Swan River. No value was given.
MONDAY, JUNE 29
Hit and run:
At 11:59 a.m., a hit and run concerning a vehicle was reported from West Deer Lake Road in rural Deer River. No value was given.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.