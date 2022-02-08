FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Juvenile tobacco use:
At 8:01 a.m., a student at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School was reported to have been vaping.
Sexual complaint:
At 9:37 a.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:07 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Third Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 1:28 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 4:11 p.m., five packs of cigarettes were reported taken from a residence on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Hit and run:
At 2:45 p.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. It was found that the damage was already on the vehicle before the report.
Runaway:
At 9:28 p.m., a juvenile runaway was reported from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. The individual was located and transported back to the site.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
Structure fire:
At 8:02 a.m., a structure fire was reported at a site on County Road 60 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
Domestic:
At 3:19 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on County Road 4 in Talmoon.
Accident:
At 3:47 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Highway 38 and Audrey Lane in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:13 p.m., a container with about $25 in assorted teas and post-it notes was reported taken from a residence on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, JAN. 31
Domestic:
AT 7:48 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 8:15 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 8:28 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported to have happened at a parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South or 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 8:56 a.m., an individual on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 9:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Plughat Point Road in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Scam:
At 10:23 a.m., an individual on the River Road in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 11:47 a.m., an individual on County Road 69 in rural Bovey reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Runaway:
At 2:24 p.m., a runaway was reported from a site on 13th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case was resolved.
Violation:
At 5:47 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported at an unspecified location in Keewatin. No more information was available.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Property damage:
At 9:46 a.m., property damage was reported at a site on Connors Lake Road in rural Bigfork. No more information was available.
Fraud:
At 12:20 p.m., an individual on Willow Lane in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 2:29 p.m., an assault was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
Threats:
At 2:26 a.m., an individual on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Disturbance:
At 10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Drive in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 12:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Second Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Threats:
At 1:30 p.m., an individual on Fourth Avenue SE in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Officer injured:
At 2:37 p.m., a report of an officer injured was received from First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Violation:
At 4:26 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 5:38 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 11:35 p.m., a violation of a court order was reported on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
Hypothermia:
At 7:27 a.m., a report was received of a male sitting outside a vehicle on Golf Course Road with signs of hypothermia. With the temperature at 29 below, a vehicle was found in a snowbank. The individual was somewhat responsive and transported for medical care.
Accident:
At 7:41 a.m., a traffic accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 8:37 a.m., an EBT card and $200 cash were taken from a residence on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 2:12 p.m., a hit-and-run incident between vehicles was reported in a parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 2:28 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from a site on Glenwood Drive in LaPrairie. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 2:33 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on First Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 11:23 p.m., a property damage complaint was received from a site on County Road 51 in rural Bovey. No more information was available.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
Structure fire:
At 7:27 a.m., a structure fire at a site on Riverside Avenue in Cohasset was reported. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 7:41 a.m., a gas driveoff of $18.93 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 10:07 a.m., an individual on Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 10:21 a.m., a trespassing complaint was received from 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Recreational vehicle:
At 11:36 a.m., a complaint concerning snowmobiles riding on private property on McGuire Drive in Grand Rapids was received. The case is under investigation.
Hit and run:
At 11:51 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 12:11 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 11th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 3:40 p.m., a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported that entry was attempted but was not successful. Two doors were damaged in the incident. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Sexual complaint:
At 4:28 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was received from Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 6:24 p.m., an assault was reported on Midway Lane in rural Coleraine. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 9:58 p.m., a cell phone valued at about $800 was taken at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. Video provided a suspect from Hibbing and the phone was recovered. Charges may be pending.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Recreational vehicle:
At 1:28 p.m., a complaint concerning a recreational vehicle was received from Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 2:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 3:04 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in the parking lot of the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 6:27 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6
Property damage:
At 9:52 a.m., it was reported that a plow truck broke a mirror off a vehicle parked on Fifth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 11:52 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of First Avenue NW and Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids.
Hit and run:
At 2:30 p.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Threats:
At 2:55 p.m., an individual on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:45 p.m., a domestic argument was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Recreational vehicle:
At 3:54 p.m., a complaint concerning a recreational vehicle was received from Sugar Lake Trail in rural Cohasset. No more information was available.
MONDAY, FEB. 7
Theft:
At 3:27 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:02 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 9:18 a.m., prescription medications were reported taken from a residence on Horseshoe Lake Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:59 a.m., a wallet containing identification, Social Security card and debit card was taken from a site on Seventh Street NW in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Accident:
At 12:52 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.
Blight:
Zoning ordinance:
At 1:07 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 1:57 p.m., an individual was reported shoplifting at a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The individual was found with $69.47 worth of unpaid items and was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.
Zoning ordinance:
At 2:05 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on Seventh Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 2:26 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 2:50 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on First Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Zoning ordinance:
At 3:05 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on 21st Street SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Gas driveoff:
At 3:17 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Highway 169 in rural Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 3:32 p.m., a three-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fifth Street NE and Ninth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Zoning ordinance:
At 3:37 p.m., a zoning ordinance violation was reported on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Property damage:
At 4:37 p.m., property damage was reported at Pokegama Commons Unit. No more information was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.