FRIDAY, JULY 16
Blight:
At 9:21 a.m., a blight situation was reported on Seventh Street SE in Grand Rapids. The owner was notified and the property will be monitored.
Fraud:
At 10:19 a.m., an individual on Ninth Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 2:40 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in the parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 4:33 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue South and Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids.
Domestic:
At 6:50 p.m.., a domestic situation was reported on Canal Street in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Damage to property:
At 9:55 p.m., it was reported that an individual from a moving vehicle shot and hit another vehicle with what turned out to be a BB gun in a parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 10:55 p.m., a total of $600 was reported taken from a purse in a vehicle at a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
Hit and run:
At 11:23 a.m., a hit-and-run incident was reported on Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A suspect was located and the case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 12:25 p.m., a vehicle was reported damaged in a parking lot of a business on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 3:17 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids.
Stolen vehicle:
At 7:19 p.m., a stolen vehicle reported out of Anoka County was found parked on Diane Lane in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 8:57 p.m., a vehicle parked on the River Road in Grand Rapids was damaged. No damage estimate was given.
Accident:
At 10:17 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot of a business on 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 10:30 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, JULY 18
Runaway:
At 11:03 a.m., an individual on Fifth Street NW in Grand Rapids reported runaway juvenile. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 12:59 p.m., a domestic situation was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Property damage:
At 5:45 p.m., a vehicle parked on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids was reported damaged. No damage estimate was given.
MONDAY, JULY 19
Theft:
At 10:57 a.m., a Social Security card was reported stolen from a site on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 12:53 p.m., an individual on Fourth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 2:04 p.m., an individual on Sixth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Gas spill:
At 4:54 p.m., a gasoline spill was reported at a business on Seventh Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. It was found a vehicle drove over a hose and broke it, causing the spill, and the driver then fled the scene. The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded and cleaned the site. The case is under investigation.
Reckless driving:
At an unspecified time, a report was received of a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane on Highway 169 between Coleraine and Grand Rapids. The vehicle was pulled over in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Assault with weapon:
At an unspecified time, it was reported that an individual was in a business parking lot on Crystal Springs Road in rural Grand Rapids brandishing a gun. Suspects were apprehended and no more information was available.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
Fraud:
At 12:09 p.m., an individual on Pine Bay Road in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 12:49 p.m., a purse containing an Iphone, wallet and other items was taken from a vehicle parked in a parking lot of a business on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. The purse was located with nothing missing.
Hit and run:
At 2:02 p.m., a hit-and-run incident on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids was reported. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue North and Second Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 4:49 p.m., an individual on Sixth Street NE in Grand Rapids reported a scam. The case is under investigation.
Property damage:
At 5:05 p.m., a report of a piece of equipment being operated on private property on Circle Drive in Grand Rapids and causing damage was received. The case is under investigation.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Theft:
At 11:40 a.m., a theft report was received from Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Trespass:
At 12:15 p.m., trespass complaint was received from Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Trespass:
At 1:14 p.m., a trespass complaint was received from Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. It was the second call in an hour to the location. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 3:11 p.m., an individual on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
Fraud:
At 3:59 p.m., an individual on Highway 169 East in Grand Rapids reported a case of fraud. The case is under investigation.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Intrusion:
An officer reported to a business on Pokegama Avenue South where damage to the front of the store’s glass was damaged several weeks prior.
Accident:
At 10:22 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a one vehicle accident involving a pole. Damage to the vehicle was minimal. No injuries were reported.
Scam:
At 10:38 a.m., an officer met with a party on Stoeke Street in Grand Rapids regarding a possible IRS scam. The party also reported not receiving the last two stimulus payments as well. Party was advised to speak with a tax consultant.
Accident:
At 11:25 a.m., officers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Fourth Street NE and Third Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. A pickup pulling a large trailer had hit a city light pole at the intersection. The light was completely torn off the anchor point and lying on the sidewalk. No injuries were reported.
Property damage:
At 12:59 p.m., an officer responded to a report of property damage at a business on NE Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. Vehicle tracks were found through a garden area and damage was found to the metal siding and concreate block of the building. There was also interior damage to the building from being pushed in from the crash.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
Disturbance:
At 1:31 a.m., an officer was called to a residence on NW 14th Street for a report of a stalker. Upon arrival, the officer identified the suspect based on the description given on the call. Suspect was in a vehicle and smelled strongly of alcohol. The suspect was eventually arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Theft:
At 9:21 a.m., officers received a call reporting the theft of medication from an apartment on SE 21st Street in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 8:42 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in a parking lot on SE 10th Street in Grand Rapids. One vehicle rolled back and hit another vehicle in the lot. Damage was minimal. No injuries were reported.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
Burglary:
At 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary on NE Third Avenue in Grand Rapids. Party said when she looked on her cell phone this morning she found she had several alerts indicating movement on her surveillance camera which is located inside her garage. Looking at the playback, party found that while she was sleeping someone had burglarized her garage. Multiple items had been stolen from the garage, mostly knives and about $200 in cash. There are suspects.
Disturbance:
At 2:27 p.m., an officer responded to a disturbance near Canal Street in Grand Rapids. A female was yelling outside of an apartment building.
Theft:
At 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the Fairgrounds for a report of theft from a vehicle. Reporting party stated she left $30-50 in cash in her center console of her vehicle and when she returned it was missing.
Hit and run:
At 3:46 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a hit and run that happened in the mall parking lot on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. Front driver’s side center was damaged.
Accident:
At 5:25 p.m., an officer was dispatched to an accident in the Fairgrounds parking lot area. One SUV was backing out of a spot and hit another SUV. Damage was minimal. No injuries were reported.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Accident:
At 12:49 p.m., an officer responded to an accident on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:20 p.m., an officer responded to a restaurant on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. Reporting party said when they came out of the restaurant they found the passenger window of their vehicle broken and a purse/bag stolen.
Theft:
At 1:47 p.m., an officer responded to the Fairgrounds for a report of theft from a vehicle. The owner thought they had left the vehicle locked but there were no signs of forced entry. Taken were a leather purse, $150 in cash, driver’s license and assorted medical and credit cards as well as prescription medication.
