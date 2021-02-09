SUNDAY, JAN. 31
Accident:
At 2:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Fifth Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 5:51 p.m., medication was reported taken from an individual at a business on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Domestic:
At 6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, FEB. 1
Threats:
At 9:39 a.m., an individual on First Street SW in Grand Rapids reported receiving threats. The case is under investigation.
Assault:
At 11:37 a.m., an assault was reported on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 1:49 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was received from a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. An individual was cited for shoplifting for taking $3.78 worth of items.
Theft:
At 2:12 p.m., a 700C Schwinn bicycle was taken from a residence on 11th Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Hit and run:
At 5:21 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Golf Course Road in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Theft:
At 6:02 p.m., a theft was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. There is a suspect.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3
Domestic:
At 10:18 a.m., a domestic argument was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Violation:
At 3:01 p.m., a school bus stop arm violation was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids. One individual was cited for the incident.
Accident:
At 4:46 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on the River Road in Grand Rapids.
Accident:
At 9:28 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4
Theft:
At 11:40 a.m., items valued at about $30 were taken from the doorstep of a residence on 21st Street SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 5:45 p.m., an accident without injuries was reported at the intersection of Fourth Street NE and Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Harassment:
At 6:14 p.m., an individual on 13th Street SW in Grand Rapids reported being harassed. The case is under investigation.
Vehicle theft:
At 6:41 p.m., a 2005 Ford Taurus was reported stolen from a residence on Stoeke Drive in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Domestic:
At 5:29 a.m., a domestic incident was reported on 17th Street SE in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 9:33 a.m., a theft was reported on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 6:53 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported in a parking lot on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Accident:
At 4:56 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Third Street NW in Grand Rapids.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
Theft:
At 8:26 a.m., a theft was reported on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 8:40 a.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Conifer Drive in Grand Rapids.
Theft:
At 1:46 p.m., a washer and dryer valued at about $650 were reported taken from a residence on Seventh Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Accident:
At 3:30 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on 10th Street NE in Grand Rapids.
Child endangerment:
At 4 p.m., a case of child endangerment was reported on Second Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
