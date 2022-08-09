WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
Assault:
At 3:08 a.m., an assault was reported to have occurred on Donovan Drive in Grand Rapids. One individual needed to be taken by ambulance for medical treatment. The case is under investigation and there is a suspect.
Property damage:
At 6:43 a.m., a boat seat cushion was reported damaged on Second Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. It was determined the damaged was caused when the boat was trailered past trees.
Domestic:
At 7:11 a.m., a domestic situation was reported in Grand Rapids. The report did not state the location nor any more information concerning the case.
Theft:
At 1:20 p.m., a report was reported from a site on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Accident:
At 1:51 p.m., a two-vehicle accident without injuries was reported on Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:27 p.m., a gas driveoff was reported at a business on Fourth Street NE in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Suspicious person:
At 5:29 p.m., a suspicious person was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:08 p.m., a window was broken on a vehicle parked on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids and a purse was taken. The purse itself is valued at about $100 while the purse contained $100 cash and other personal possessions.
Sexual complaint:
At 6:19 p.m., a complaint of a sexual nature was reported from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Drug complaints:
At 9:08 p.m., a complaint concerning drugs was received from an undisclosed site in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Missing persons:
At 9:18 p.m., two missing children were reported near Crystal Lake Boulevard in Grand Rapids. It was found that the two children were swimming and at a friend’s home.
Gas driveoff:
At 10:01 p.m., a gas driveoff of $42.87 was reported at a business on Fourth Street NW in Grand Rapids. The case is under investigation.
Harassment:
At 11:40 p.m., an individual on 11th Avenue SW in Grand Rapids reported a case of harassment. No more information was available.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
Hit and run:
At 9:18 a.m., a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported on Third Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 11:34 a.m., a theft was reported at a site on Pincherry Road in Cohasset. No more information was available.
Hit and run:
At 1:17 p.m.,a hit-and-run incident involving vehicles was reported in the parking lot of a business on Pokegama Avenue South in Grand Rapids. No damage estimate was given and the case is under investigation.
Suspicious activity:
At 2:03 p.m., a case of suspicious activity was reported at an unspecified site in Grand Rapids. The report contained no more information.
Runaway:
At 3:32 p.m., a runaway was reported at a site on 20th Street NW in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 3:47 p.m., a theft was reported at a site on Highway 2 in rural Deer River. No more information was available.
Assault:
At 4:32 p.m., an assault was reported at a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No more information was available.
Theft:
At 6:46 p.m., a telephone was reported taken from a site on the River Road in Grand Rapids. No value was given.
Missing person:
At 8 p.m., a 3-year-old female was reported missing from a site on 14th Street NW in Grand Rapids. She was found napping inside a laundry room safe and sound.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
Drug complaints:
At 10:57 a.m. on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids, officers received a drug complaint call.
Accident:
At 1:42 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident in a parking lot on NW Fourth Street in Grand Rapids. Slight damage was sustained to both vehicles. No one was injured in the incident.
Property damage:
At 2:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business on South Pokegama Avenue for a report that a vehicle had struck the deck which sustained minimal damage. The suspect vehicle’s tail light was broken and lens pieces were left behind at the scene.
Gas driveoff:
At 4:06 p.m., an employee of a gas station on NE Fourth Street reported a mistake in voiding a gas purchase.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Hit and run:
At 3:04 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department assisted the county with a hit and run call that occurred on Co Rd 63 near the Stark Rd. The suspect vehicle was located at the intersection of Co Rd 76 and Co Rd 63. No injuries were reported.
Suspicious activity:
At 3:43 p.m., officers were notified of a freshly built permanent deer stand built about 75 yards directly behind on home on city property on SW 14th Street in Grand Rapids.
Scam:
At 9:46 p.m., an employee of a store on 10th Street SE in Grand Rapids reported a scam call. The employee said the caller claimed their were tech support which is common for the store. Then, the caller started asking about scratching numbers off gift cards they stated were no good. The employee called the bank and was told the total loss was about $5,000 but the bank was able to stop one transaction to cut the loss to $2,660. The case is under investigation.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Misc. officer:
At 3:59 p.m., officers received a report that a person was denied participation in the Tall Timber Days parade.
Recreational complaint:
At 5:40 p.m., an officer was dispatched to Davis Road in Grand Rapids for a call of a juvenile male riding a dirt bike into oncoming traffic. Upon arrival, the officer did not observe a dirt bike but will continue to patrol the area.
